[WT논평] Now, the U.S. must defend others, especially in Asia(1)

Bombing Iran was the easy part.



No one doubts the overwhelming power of American forces in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers. We can be sure that the Israelis, with American-made fighters, can overwhelm Iranian missiles and planes, including long-outdated U.S. fighters acquired before the fall of the Shah of Iran and the rise of the Islamic regime in 1979.



The hard part is showing the same resolve and courage in defending beleaguered regimes and people elsewhere. If President Trump sounded tough in going after Iran’s bloodthirsty dictatorship, he has shown anything but the same resolve in his willingness to defend other governments and people.



Among the most obvious is Ukraine, where American leaders have been hesitant to provide all that is needed to turn the tide and drive the Russians back across the borders into their own territory. Mr. Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign claims of his ability to talk Russian President Vladimir Putin into settling his differences with Ukraine in a day have gone for naught.



In Asia, our president’s fear of plunging into wars against enemies that might prove superior to Iran is pathetically clear. Probably the most obvious target is Taiwan, the independent island province of China that Chinese leaders have been vowing to seize ever since the victory of Mao’s Red Army in 1949.



Mr. Trump has authorized the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons to Taiwan, but is he ready to deploy warplanes, naval vessels and ground forces?



What if Mr. Xi were to take Mr. Trump’s deployment of air power against Iran as a lesson that China might emulate, especially with U.S. forces tied up in the Middle East? Would Mr. Trump be willing or able to fight two or three wars on different sides of the globe? Would he heed the urgent requests of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te with the same alacrity with which he responded to the requests of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

이제 미국은 아시아 국가들을 특별 방어해야 한다(1) 도널드 커크(시카고 트리뷴 전 극동 특파원) 이란 폭격은 쉬운 일이었다. 누구도 중동에서 두 척의 항공모함을 거느린 미군의 군사력이 압도적이라는 것을 의심하지 않는다. 미국제 전투기로 무장한 이스라엘은 믿었던 대로 팔레비 왕조 몰락과 이슬람 체제가 봉기한 1979년 이전에 도입한 구닥다리 미제 전투기를 갖춘 이란의 미사일과 항공기를 압도할 수 있었다. 어려운 점은 다른 곳에서도 궁지에 몰린 정권과 국민을 지키는 데 같은 결심과 용기를 보여주는 것이다. 트럼프 대통령이 이란의 잔인한 독재정권을 공격하는 데 강경하게 보였는데, 그가 다른 정부와 국민을 지키려는 의지 면에서는 조금 다른 태도(결의)를 보였다. 가장 명백한 것은 우크라이나인데, 미국 지도자들은 전세를 역전시켜 러시아를 국경 너머로 되돌려 보내는 데 필요한 것들의 제공을 망설이고 있다. 트럼프는 2024년 대통령 선거 유세 때 푸틴 러시아 대통령을 설득해 하루 만에 갈등을 풀 수 있다고 주장했지만 무위로 돌아갔다. 아시아에서는 우리 대통령이 이란보다 강할 수 있는 적들과의 전쟁에 휘말릴까 두려워하는 태도가 너무나도 명확하다. 아마도 가장 명백한 목표는 대만일 텐데, 그곳은 중국 지도자들이 1949년 마오쩌둥의 홍군 승리 이후 점령을 공언해 온 섬으로 된 독립 지역이다. 트럼프 대통령은 수억 달러 상당의 무기를 대만에 판매하는 것을 승인했는데, 전투기, 해군 함정, 지상군을 배치할 준비도 되어 있는가? 시진핑이 트럼프 대통령의 이란에 대한 공중 전력 배치를 중국이 본받을 교훈으로 삼는다면, 특히 미군이 중동에 묶여 있는 상황에서 무엇을 (할 수 있을까)? 트럼프 대통령이 지구 반대편에서 두세 개의 전쟁을 치를 의지나 능력이 있을까? 그는 라이칭더 대만 총통의 긴급한 요청에 베냐민 네타냐후 이스라엘 총리의 요청에 응했던 것과 같이 만첩하게 응할 것인가? 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

