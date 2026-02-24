[WT논평] China’s Arctic ambition

China’s Arctic ambition is no longer a curiosity. It is a disciplined campaign ? economic, scientific, diplomatic and informational ? aimed at building durable leverage in a region that matters to U.S. homeland defense and NATO’s ability to reinforce Europe.



The question for Washington is not whether China will become an Arctic power (Beijing has already decided it will), but whether the United States and its allies will deny China the quiet “dual-use” footholds that have become a hallmark of the CCP’s global playbook.



Start with Beijing’s own words. In January 2018, China released its first official Arctic white paper and introduced one of the most audacious branding moves in modern geopolitics: describing itself as a “near-Arctic state.”



The label is not a geographic fact; it is a political claim, an argument that China’s interests justify participation in governance and privileged access to resources far from its shores.



The goal for China, roughly 900 miles south of the Arctic Circle, is to become a “polar great power” by 2030. The purpose is familiar: Normalize Chinese presence now so influence and control feel inevitable later.



The danger today is the accelerating Russia-China rapprochement that has begun to pull China ? an unmistakably non-Arctic power and the primary enabler of global conflicts in Ukraine, Tehran, the Gaza Strip and Caracas ? into the region’s strategic bloodstream.



In a crisis, the Arctic is not merely about ships and ports; it is about trajectories. Polar routes are the most direct pathways for long-range strike systems. As adversaries coordinate, the threat expands.

중국의 북극 야망 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국센터 소장) 북극에 대한 중국의 야망은 더 이상 진기한 것이 아니다. 그것은 경제, 과학, 외교, 정보를 위한 절제된 운동이며 미국 본토의 방어와 유럽 강화를 위한 나토의 역량에 중요한 지역에서 지속적인 영향력을 구축하는 데 목적이 있다. 워싱턴의 문제는, 중국이 북극의 강대국이 되느냐 여부가 아니라 미국과 동맹국들이 중국 공산당의 세계 각본의 특징이 된 조용한 ‘이중용도’의 발판을 거부할 것인지 여부다. 베이징은 북극의 강대국이 되기로 이미 결정했다. 베이징 자신의 말로 시작하자. 2018년 1월 중국은 최초의 공식적인 북극 백서를 발표하고 현대 지정학에서 가장 대담한 상표 붙이기 운동의 하나를 개시했다. 즉 자국을 “북극 부근 국가”라고 설명한 것이다. 이 꼬리표는 지정학적인 사실이 아니다. 그것은 정치적인 주장이다. 즉 중국의 관심이, 자국 해안에서 멀리 떨어진 자원의 관리에 대한 참여와 특권적인 이용을 정당화하는 것이다. 북극권에서 남쪽으로 대략 1440km 떨어져 있는 중국의 목적은 2030년까지 ‘북극 강대국’이 되는 것이다. 그 목적은 낯이 익다. 지금 북극에서 중국의 존재를 정상화하면 나중에 중국의 영향력 및 통제권이 불가피하다는 느낌을 주게 될 것이다. 오늘의 위험은 러시아·중국의 가속화되는 화해다. 이 화해는, 분명히 비북극권 강대국이며 우크라이나와 테헤란 및 가자지구와 카라카스에서 일어나는 세계적인 분쟁의 주된 조력자인 중국을 북극 지역의 전략적 혈류 속으로 끌어들이기 시작했다. 위기 때 북극은 단지 선박과 항구에만 관한 것이 아니다. 그것은 탄도에 관한 것이다. 북극의 해로들은 장거리 타격 체제의 가장 짧은 지름길이다. 적대국들이 협력하면 위협이 확대된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △curiosity:진기한 것 △disciplined:절제력 있는 △audacious:대담한 △branding:상표 붙이기 △trajectory:탄도, 궤도

