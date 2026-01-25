[WT논평] Coexistence with the CCP is a fantasy (1)

The belief that arduous negotiations with Beijing, expecting China to follow the gospel of markets and respect for the rule of law would coax the communist nation into democratic capitalism was always an illusion.



Three decades of engagement have proved it false. China has not converged with the U.S.-led postwar order; it has collided with it. The collision is structural, ideological and irreconcilable. We must be clear: Peaceful coexistence with the Chinese Communist Party is not unlikely. It is impossible.



History shows why. In the 1930s, Western leaders believed negotiations and concessions would temper Adolf Hitler. Munich did not prevent war; it hastened it. In 1939, Josef Stalin joined Hitler in the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, proving totalitarian regimes will cooperate against liberal systems whenever it suits them.



During the Cold War, detente was supposed to stabilize relations with Moscow, even as the Soviet Union repressed its people and expanded abroad even more. In each case, illusions of coexistence ended in confrontation. China today is no exception.



The incompatibility begins with China’s closed society in a world order built on openness and reciprocity. Nearly 300,000 Chinese study in America each year, but fewer than 1,000 American students are in China.



This imbalance is deliberate. The CCP drains knowledge from abroad but blocks reciprocity through surveillance, censorship and regulation.



The digital divide is even sharper. Americans can download TikTok, a Chinese app whose data practices raise national security alarms. Yet the CCP makes all American social media platforms - including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Gmail, LinkedIn and Google - unavailable to the Chinese people.

중국 공산당과의 공존은 환상이다(1) 마일스 위(허드슨연구소 중국센터 소장) 중국이 시장의 복음을 따르고 법의 통치를 존중하기를 기대하면서 베이징과 열성적인 협상을 벌이는 것이 공산주의 정권을 구슬려서 민주적인 자본주의로 유도하리라는 믿음은 항상 환상이었다. 30년의 포용은 그것이 거짓임을 증명했다. 중국은 미국이 주도하는 전후 질서에 합류하지 않았다. 중국은 그것과 충돌했다. 충돌은 구조적이고 이념적이며 타협이 불가능한 것이었다. 우리는 분명히 할 필요가 있다. 중국 공산당과 평화 공존하는 것은 가능성이 없다. 그것은 불가능하다. 역사는 이유를 보여준다. 1930년대에 서방의 지도자들은 협상과 양보가 아돌프 히틀러를 누그러뜨릴 것으로 믿었다. 뮌헨은 전쟁을 막지 못했다. 그것은 전쟁을 재촉했다. 1939년에 이오시프 스탈린이 몰로토프-리벤트로프 협약으로 히틀러와 합세하여 독재정권들이 언제고 적절한 시기에 자유로운 체제에 대항하여 협력하리란 것을 증명했다. 냉전 시대에 데탕트는 모스크바와의 관계를 안정시킬 것으로 여겨졌다. 구소련이 자국민을 억압하고 더 많은 해외 확장을 하는데도 그랬다. 공존의 환상은 매번 대립으로 끝났다. 오늘날 중국도 예외가 아니다. 개방과 상호관계 위에 구축된 세계 질서 속에서 중국의 폐쇄된 사회에서 공존의 불가능이 시작된다. 매년 근 30만명의 중국인들이 미국에서 공부를 하지만 중국에 있는 미국 학생들의 수는 1000명이 안 된다. 이 불균형은 의도적인 것이다. 중국 공산당은 해외에서 지식을 빼 오지만 감시, 검열, 규제를 통해서 상호교환은 봉쇄한다. 디지털의 차이는 더욱 날카롭다. 중국의 앱인 틱톡의 데이터 관행은 미국 국가안보에 경종을 울리는데 미국인들은 이 앱을 다운로드할 수 있다. 그러나 중국 공산당은 모든 미국 소셜 미디어 플랫폼들을 중국인들이 사용할 수 없게 한다. 그 가운데는 페이스북, 트위터, 유튜브, 인스타그램, 지메일, 링크드인, 구글이 포함된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

