[WT논평] Kim Jong-un is prepared to meet with Mr. Trump (2)

Indeed, North Korea succeeded in getting Russia to accept its nuclear weapons status. Russia was a member of the six-party talks with North Korea and actively assisted the U.S., South Korea, Japan and China in demanding that North Korea denuclearize completely and verifiably.



Russia is now saying North Korea should retain and enhance its nuclear weapons and is probably assisting North Korea with its nuclear weapons program.



Hopefully, China continues to demand that North Korea denuclearize. Some say China is now the least committed it has ever been to North Korean denuclearization.



North Korea’s goal is to have a normal relationship with the U.S. This is something Mr. Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, and grandfather Kim Il-sung pursued since 1994.



A relationship with the U.S. would give North Korea international credibility and access to international financial institutions for economic development purposes. It would also untether North Korea from China.



It is no secret that historically, and even after Mr. Xi assumed power in China in 2013, the bilateral relationship between North Korea and China has been tense.



Indeed, given North Korea’s experience in dealing with the former Soviet Union, it should be obvious to the nation that once the war in Ukraine is over, Russia’s need for continued North Korean assistance will end, and the relationship will likely be downgraded.



This is the time for Mr. Trump to meet with Mr. Kim to talk about security assurances and a path to normal bilateral relations. The issue of North Korea’s nuclear status need not be the focal point for future discussions. It should, however, continue to be our goal, but at an appropriate time.

김정은이 트럼프와 만날 준비가 되어 있다(2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 사실 북한은 러시아가 북한의 핵무기 보유국 지위를 인정하도록 만드는 데 성공했다. 러시아는 북한과의 6자회담 참가국이었고 북한의 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 요구했던 미국, 한국, 일본, 중국을 적극적으로 지원한 바 있다. 러시아는 지금 북한이 핵무기를 보유하고 개량해야 한다고 말하고 있으며 아마도 북한의 핵무기 계획을 지원하고 있을 가능성이 있다. 중국이 북한의 비핵화를 계속 요구하는 것이 바람직하다. 일부 사람들은 중국이 지금 북한의 비핵화에 대해 그 어느 때보다 덜 열성적이라고 말한다. 북한의 목표는 미국과 정상적인 관계를 맺는 것이다. 이것은 김정은의 아버지 김정일과 할아버지 김일성이 1994년 이후 추구했던 것이다. 미국과의 관계는 북한에 국제적인 신뢰성을 부여하고 경제 개발 목적을 위해서 여러 국제금융기관에 접근할 수 있게 한다. 그것은 또한 북한이 중국에서 벗어나도록 할 것이다. 역사적으로 그리고 심지어는 시진핑이 2013년에 중국의 권력을 장악한 뒤에도 북한과 중국 사이의 쌍무관계는 긴장된 상태였다. 사실 북한이 구소련과 거래한 경험에 비추어볼 때 우크라이나 전쟁이 끝나면 북한의 지원에 대한 러시아의 계속적인 필요성이 끝나고 양국관계는 격하될 가능성이 있다는 것을 북한은 분명하게 알 것이다. 트럼프가 안보 보장과 정상적인 쌍무관계로 가는 길에 관한 회담을 김정은과 지금 할 때다. 북한의 핵보유국 지위 문제는 장차 논의에서 초점이 될 필요가 없다. 그러나 그것은 우리의 계속적인 목표가 되어야 하겠지만 적절한 시기에 추구해야 할 목표다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △retain:보유하다 △enhance:향상시키다 △credibility:신뢰성 △untether:놓아주다 △downgraded:격하된 △focal point:초점, 중심

