[WT논평] What ails France ails most of Europe

When French President Emmanuel Macron said he would formally recognize a Palestinian “state,” President Trump responded by saying, “What he says doesn’t matter. … I like him, but that statement doesn’t carry weight.”



The French government, and probably the French people, felt insulted by Mr. Trump’s statement. Nations have psychologies just like people do, and the French are more sensitive than most others to any insult, but why are they so petulant when it comes to the United States?



France probably has an inferiority complex because the U.S. had to bail it out of two world wars. The weakness of France is now being displayed by Mr. Macron’s unpopularity and apparent inability to hold a government together.



Mr. Macron has no idea except to bow to the wishes of France’s most vocal minorities, as he did in recognizing the Palestinian “state.”



Mr. Macron is trying to distract French voters from France’s massive economic problems. The French poverty rate is at its highest, 15.4%, since records of it began.



Its public debt is over 114% of its gross domestic product. The debt keeps rising while Mr. Macron favors budget cuts entirely disfavored by the public.



Mr. Macron faces the choice of resigning or dissolving the French Parliament. Calling new elections risks his resignation and a further-right government headed by someone such as Marine Le Pen. Mr. Macron is increasingly isolated in French politics.



What ails France ails most of Europe. Aging populations and extreme debt are unsustainable for their quasi-socialist states.

프랑스의 고질병은 유럽 대부분의 고질병이다 제드 배빈(외교 칼럼니스트) 프랑스 대통령 에마뉘엘 마크롱이 팔레스타인 “국가”를 공식적으로 인정할 것이라고 말했을 때 트럼프 대통령은 다음과 같은 발언으로 대응했다. “그가 하는 말은 중요하지 않다… 나는 그를 좋아하지만 그 발언은 영향력이 없다.” 프랑스 정부와 아마도 프랑스 국민은 트럼프의 발언에 모욕감을 느꼈다. 국가들은 바로 국민이 그렇듯이 심리를 갖고 있으며 프랑스인들은 대부분의 다른 국민보다 모욕에 더 민감하지만 그들이 미국에 관해서 더욱 심통을 부리는 까닭이 무엇일까. 미국이 두 차례 세계대전에서 프랑스를 구해냈기 때문에 프랑스는 아마도 열등감을 갖고 있을 가능성이 있다. 프랑스의 약점은 지금 마크롱의 낮은 인기와 정부를 꾸려나갈 역량의 명백한 부족으로 나타나고 있다. 마크롱은 팔레스타인 “국가”를 인정할 때 그랬듯이, 프랑스에서 목소리를 높이고 있는 대다수 소수집단이 원하는 것에 복종하는 것밖에 모른다. 마크롱은 프랑스의 막대한 각종 경제 문제로부터 프랑스 유권자들의 관심을 돌리기 위해서 노력 중이다. 프랑스의 빈곤율은 측정을 시작한 이후 기록된 최고 수준인 15.4%다. 프랑스의 공공부채는 국내총생산의 114%를 넘는다. 국민이 전적으로 싫어하는 예산 삭감을 마크롱이 선호하는 가운데 공공부채는 계속 상승하고 있다. 마크롱은 사임하거나 아니면 프랑스 의회를 해산하는 것을 선택해야 하는 상황에 직면해 있다. 새로 총선을 요청하는 것은, 그가 사임하고 마린 르펜 같은 인물이 이끄는 더욱 우파적인 성향의 정부로 이어질 위험부담이 있다. 마크롱은 프랑스 정치에서 점점 더 고립되고 있다. 프랑스의 고질병은 유럽 대부분의 고질병이다. 인구의 고령화와 심각한 공공부채를 그들의 사이비 사회주의 국가들이 계속 지탱할 수가 없다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △psychology:심리 △petulant:심술부리는 △bow to:복종하다 △distract:주의를 딴 데로 돌리다 △disfavor:싫어하다 △ail:괴롭히다

