[WT논평] Kirk’s Korean Campaign (2)

I will share my experiences with these beautiful Koreans with the world. And I will never forget South Korea and I will return if you need me. Your fight is our fight. So, let’s stand together. Let’s fight for South Korea. May the Lord bless the Republic of Korea and the United States. Thank you, bless you.”



The Korea JoongAng Daily captured the essence of Kirk’s message, quoting him as saying: “Their country is totally under attack. The same things that we have been fighting for here, whether it be lawfare in South Korea or mass migration in Japan ? this is a worldwide phenomenon.”



The reality of the new South Korean government’s move toward totalitarianism and destruction of its religious and political opponents is exemplified by the arrest and imprisonment of Hak Ja Han Moon.



She is an 82-year-old religious leader with a serious heart condition. She is also the leader of a worldwide movement for peace and unification, the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, formerly known as the Unification Church.



She has worked tirelessly for six decades to bring North Korea out of its dictatorship. Her organization has representatives working for peace and freedom in more than 160 countries. It also operates a number of businesses including The Washington Times.



Now, she is being treated as a common criminal, and her life is being endangered by the new South Korean government as part of its anti-religion campaign.



In Kirk’s memory ? and defense of religious freedom worldwide ? the Trump administration should apply maximum pressure on the new South Korean government to drop its anti-religious, anti-freedom campaign.



That would be an achievement that would make Kirk proud that his legacy is real and reaches beyond America.

커크의 한국 운동(2) 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 나는 아름다운 한국인들과의 경험을 세계와 공유할 것이다. 또 나는 한국을 결코 잊지 않을 것이며 만약 여러분에게 내가 필요할 경우 다시 돌아올 것이다. 그러므로 단결하자. 한국을 위해서 싸우자. 하나님이 한국과 미국에 축복을 내리소서. 감사합니다. 여러분에게 축복이 내리기를.” 한국의 한 언론은 커크가 했던 다음 발언을 인용함으로써 그가 전한 메시지의 요점을 정확히 포착했다. “그들의 나라는 완전히 공격을 당하고 있다. 한국에서의 법적 공격이든 혹은 일본에서의 집단이주든 우리가 여기서 싸우고 있는 것은 동일하다- 이것은 전 세계적인 현상이다.” 한국 새정부의 독재주의식 움직임과 한국 내 종교적 및 정치적 반대자들의 파괴가 한학자 총재의 체포와 구금으로 증폭되었다. 한 총재는 중증 심장 질환을 앓고 있는 82세의 종교지도자다. 한 총재는 전 세계적인 평화 및 통일을 위한 운동인, 과거 통일교회로 알려진 세계평화가정연합의 지도자이기도 하다. 한 총재는 북한을 독재에서 끌어내기 위해 60년 동안 끊임없이 노력했다. 한 총재의 단체는 160개국 이상에서 평화 및 자유를 위해 일하는 대표단을 보유하고 있다. 그 단체는 또한 워싱턴타임스를 비롯한 다수의 기업체를 운영하고 있다. 지금 한 총재는 일반 범죄자 취급을 받고 있으며 한국에서의 반종교운동의 일환으로 위험한 상황에 놓여 있다. 커크를 추모하고 세계적 종교의 자유 옹호를 위해 트럼프 행정부는 한국이 반종교 및 반자유운동을 포기하도록 최대한 압박해야 한다. 그것이 커크가 자신의 유산이 실제로 존재하여 미국 너머로 뻗어가는 것을 자랑스럽게 여기도록 만드는 업적이 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △lawfare:법적 공격 △mass migration:집단이주

