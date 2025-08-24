[WT논평] It’s time to resume talks with North Korea (1)

It’s time to resume talks with North Korea. During the past five years, when we didn’t talk to North Korea, the country built more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to deliver these nuclear bombs as far as the U.S.



During this time, North Korea also established a close allied relationship with Russia, with a mutual defense treaty that resulted in its sending more than 12,000 combat troops to Russia’s Kursk region to join Russian forces in its war of aggression in Ukraine.



In short, North Korea is now Russia’s principal ally and supplier of weaponry for Russia’s war with Ukraine. Logically, this should not have happened.



North Korea’s pivot to Russia in 2024 was a smart tactical move. It put North Korea on center stage with the introduction of its troops and weaponry to aid Russia in its war with Ukraine. It also sent a message to the U.S. and China that North Korea is an independent actor, not solely dependent on China and not fixated on a normal relationship with the U.S.



North Korea’s message was and is: We can go it alone, and we now have Russia, a nuclear superpower that accepts our status as a nuclear weapons state and provides us with the nuclear, missile and satellite technical support necessary to exponentially increase our nuclear and missile capabilities.



Certainly, since 1994, North Korea has focused on having a normal relationship with the U.S. For 13 years, ending in October 2016, I was repeatedly told that North Korea aspired to normal relations with the U.S., asking to be accepted as a nuclear weapons state and promising never to use those weapons offensively.

북한과 대화를 재개할 때다(1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북 6자회담 미국 특사) 북한과 대화를 재개할 때다. 우리가 북한과 대화하지 않았던 지난 5년 동안 이 나라는 핵무기와 이런 핵무기를 미국까지 운반할 수 있는 탄도미사일을 더 많이 만들었다. 이 시간 동안 북한은 또한 러시아와 상호방위조약을 맺으며 긴밀한 동맹관계를 수립했다. 조약 체결의 결과 북한은 1만2000명 이상의 전투병력을 러시아의 쿠르스크 지역에 파견하여 우크라이나에서 벌이는 침략전쟁에서 러시아 병력에 합류하게 되었다. 간단히 말해서 북한은 지금 러시아의 중요한 동맹국이며 우크라이나와 벌이는 전쟁에서 러시아에 무기를 공급하는 나라이다. 논리적으로, 이런 사태는 벌어지지 말았어야 했다. 북한이 동맹의 중심축을 2024년에 러시아로 옮긴 것은 영리한 전술적 조치였다. 이 조치를 통해 북한은 우크라이나와 전쟁을 벌이는 러시아를 지원하기 위해서 자국의 병력과 무기를 도입함으로써 중심 무대에 서게 되었다. 그것은 또한 북한이 중국에만 오로지 의존하지 않으며 미국과의 관계 정상화에 집착하지 않는 독립적으로 행동하는 나라라는 메시지를 미국 및 중국에 보냈다. 북한의 메시지는 과거나 지금이나 다음과 같다. 우리는 혼자 힘으로 할 능력이 있으며 우리는 지금 핵 초강대국인 러시아를 동맹으로 두고 있다. 그 러시아가 우리를 핵보유국으로 인정하고 우리에게 핵무기, 미사일, 인공위성 관련 기술 지원을 하고 있다. 이런 기술은 우리의 핵무기와 미사일 역량을 기하급수적으로 높이는 데 필요하다. 1994년 이후 북한이 미국과의 정상적인 관계를 맺는 데 초점을 맞춘 것은 분명하다. 2016년 10월에 끝날 때까지 13년 동안 필자는 북한이 미국과의 정상적인 관계를 간절히 바라며 핵무기 보유국가로 인정해 달라고 요청하면서 핵무기를 공격용으로 결코 사용하지 않겠다고 약속하는 말을 거듭 들은 바 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △pivot to:중심축을 -으로 옮기다 △go it alone:혼자 힘으로 하다

