[WT논평] Xi will face his greatest challenge (1)

Chinese Communist Party‘s history of ceding vast territory to ideological allies such as the Soviet Union and North Korea exposes its selective application of sovereignty. This double standard reveals that Taiwan’s importance to the Chinese Communist Party is not rooted in territorial integrity but in ideological desperation. Taiwan is a living repudiation of Beijing’s governance. Its democratic success and economic vibrancy starkly contrast with the authoritarian stagnation on the mainland. Taiwan is a beacon inspiring mainland citizens yearning for democracy.



By framing Taiwan’s independence as a “red line,” Mr. Xi masks his fear of the Chinese government’s crumbling legitimacy and the erosion of his narrative of China’s invincibility. Mr. Xi’s demand for noninterference in democracy and human rights issues reflects the regime’s deepest fear. It is not a defense of sovereignty but an indictment of his regime’s repression. From the Tiananmen Square massacre to the silencing of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and the internment of millions of Uyghurs, the Communist Party’s record is one of systematic oppression. Mr. Xi’s paranoia stems from a well-founded fear of his own people. The party knows it governs a nation brimming with discontent, from the stifling censorship of the internet to the absence of basic freedoms.



By branding democracy and human rights as foreign impositions, Mr. Xi seeks to delegitimize these universal principles, ensuring that his regime’s iron grip remains unchallenged.



This tactic, however, is failing. The world increasingly sees China not as a sovereign defender but as a regime desperate to silence the voices of its own people.

시진핑은 최대의 도전에 직면할 것이다 (1) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국연구소 소장) 구소련 및 북한 같은 이념적 동맹국들에 광대한 영토를 양도한 중국 공산당의 역사는 중국의 선택적인 주권 적용을 드러낸다. 중국 공산당에 대만이 중요한 것은 영토의 보전에 뿌리를 둔 것이 아니라 이념적인 절박함에 뿌리를 두고 있다는 점을 이런 이중 기준이 드러낸다. 대만은 베이징의 통치방식을 부인하는 살아 있는 사례이다. 대만이 민주주의적인 성공을 거두고 경제적으로 활력에 넘치는 것은 본토 독재체제의 침체와 극명한 대조를 보이고 있다. 대만은, 본토 시민들에게 민주주의를 열망하도록 고취하는 횃불이다. 대만의 독립을 “레드 라인”이라고 표현함으로써 시진핑은 중국 정부의 무너지는 정통성과 중국이 무적이라고 말한 자신의 체면이 깎이는 것에 대한 두려움을 숨기고 있다. 민주주의 및 인권 문제에 대한 간섭을 하지 말라는 시진핑의 요구는 중국 정권이 가장 깊이 숨기고 있는 공포를 반영한다. 그의 요구는 주권의 옹호가 아니라 자기 정권의 압제를 고발하는 것이다. 톈안먼 대학살에서부터 홍콩의 민주주주의 지지운동을 침묵시키고 수백만 명의 위구르 사람들을 강제 수용한 것에 이르기까지 중국 공산당의 과거 행적은 조직적인 억압의 기록이다. 시진핑의 피해망상은 이유가 충분한, 자기 국민에 대한 두려움에 기인한다. 중국 공산당은 인터넷의 숨막히는 검열부터 기본 자유의 부재까지 불만이 넘쳐나는 나라를 자기네가 통치하고 있다는 사실을 안다. 민주주의 체제와 인권을 외세의 강요라고 낙인찍음으로써 시진핑은 이런 보편적인 원칙들을 비합법화하는 길을 모색하고 자기 정권의 철권통치가 도전받지 않는 상태를 계속 보장하려고 한다. 그러나 이런 전술은 실패하고 있다. 중국을 주권의 옹호자가 아니라 자국 국민의 목소리를 침묵시키기 위해 필사적으로 노력하는 정권으로 보는 세계의 시각이 점점 강해지고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △integrity:(영토)보전, 온전함 △repudiation:부인 △paranoia:편집증적인, 피해망상적인 △brim:그득 채우다 △well-founded:충분한 이유가 있는

