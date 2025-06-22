[WT논평] North Korea is deploying its hackers around the world

North Korean hackers used to rely on virtual private networks and aliases to hide their true identities in order to get information technology jobs.



Now, according to reporting from Politico and Wired, AI-generated deepfakes are becoming key to Pyongyang’s success, rendering existing screening tools increasingly irrelevant.



North Korean operatives create fake LinkedIn pages using stolen information and pirated or AI-generated profile pictures.



In March, Pyongyang launched Research Center 227, an effort within its overseas intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, to focus on AI-enabled cyberattack capabilities.



According to cybersecurity firm DTEX, Research Center 227’s objectives are to use AI to neutralize defenses, steal information and money, and automate information collection and analysis.



Although the IT worker scheme long predates this center, the capabilities and skills it develops will enhance this operation and the other vast criminal enterprises that fund the regime.



Chinese support is critical. A report from cyberintelligence firm Strider said at least 35 Chinese companies have supported North Korean IT workers’ plot. Large Chinese and Russian firms often provide day jobs for North Korean hackers.



North Korea not only sends its hackers abroad but also creates companies in China and Russia to facilitate its cybercriminal activities. North Korea is deploying its hackers around the world and tasking them with bringing back funds for the regime.



American companies need, at the very least, more robust guidance from their government if they hope to stand a chance at detecting and thwarting Pyongyang’s advances.

북한은 해커를 전 세계에 배치한다 애니 픽슬러(민주주호재단 선임연구원) 북한 해커들은 정보기술 일거리를 얻을 목적으로 자기네 실제 신분을 숨기는 데 가상사설통신망과 가명에 의존했다. 지금 폴리티코와 와이어드가 전하는 바에 따르면, 인공지능(AI)으로 생성되는 딥페이크가 기존의 선별도구를 점점 더 무력화하는 데 평양이 성공하는 열쇠가 되고 있다. 북한 공작원들은 훔친 정보와 불법복제하거나 혹은 AI로 생성한 프로필 사진을 사용하여 가짜 링크트인 페이지를 만든다. 3월에 평양은 연구소 227을 개설했는데 이는 북한의 해외정보국인 정찰총국 내부에서 하는 노력의 하나로서 그 목적은 AI를 통한 사이버 공격 역량에 초점을 맞추는 것이다. 사이버보안 기업인 DTEX에 따르면 연구소 227의 목적은 AI를 통한 방어의 무력화, 정보 및 돈의 절취, 정보 수집과 분석의 자동화다. 이 연구소보다 훨씬 이전에 AI 작업자 계획이 존재했으나 이번 연구소가 개발하는 능력과 기술이 북한의 자금 지원을 받는 앞서 언급된 공작 및 다른 방대한 범죄사업을 향상할 것이다. 중국의 지원이 매우 중요하다. 사이버정보 기업인 스트라이더의 한 보고서는 적어도 35개의 중국 회사가 북한 AI 작업자들의 음모를 지원해 왔다고 말했다. 중국과 러시아의 대형 기업들이 북한 해커들의 본업을 제공하는 경우가 흔하다. 북한은 해커들을 해외에 보낼 뿐만 아니라 또한 자기네 사이버범죄 활동을 원활히 하기 위해서 중국과 러시아 내에 회사들을 만든다. 북한은 자국의 해커들을 전 세계에 배치하고 그들에게 정권을 위한 자금을 가져오는 임무를 부여하고 있다. 미국 기업들이 평양의 접근을 탐지하고 좌절시킬 기회를 가질 가능성을 희망할 경우 자국 정부의 더욱 견실한 지침을 최소한 필요로 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

