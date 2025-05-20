[WT논평] Unrest among Chinese factory workers (2)

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, that the Chinese government has “stopped publishing hundreds of data points, including land sales, foreign investment, and unemployment figures,” making it harder for outside economists “to know what’s going on in the country.”



As U.S. headlines this week focused on Mr. Trump’s comments that American girls may have fewer dolls under the Christmas tree this year because of the trade standoff with China, the Chinese were sending not-so-quiet signals that they were ready to come to the negotiating table.



In a defensive move, soon after Mr. Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs were announced and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned other countries not to align with China, Mr. Xi traveled to his neighboring countries in Southeast Asia to shore up support.



Last week, it was widely reported that Beijing was considering making an offer to curb its role in the U.S. fentanyl crisis to help initiate talks.



In late April, the communist nation lifted eight categories of U.S.-made chips from its 125% imposed tariffs to help buoy Chinese automakers reliant on U.S. exports to be competitive.



Then, on Wednesday, Beijing officially blinked. It agreed to meet with U.S. officials in Geneva to discuss easing tensions between the two countries. This, after Mr. Xi pledged to “fight to the end” and demanded that Mr. Trump remove all tariffs before negotiations began.



Mr. Trump didn’t budge. Instead, he endured the negative headlines and the pressure from Wall Street to backtrack, while always keeping the door open for Mr. Xi to make a deal.



“They want to make a deal very badly. We’ll see how that all turns out, but it’s got to be a fair deal,” Mr. Trump reiterated.

중국 공장 노동자들의 불만(2) 켈리 새들러(칼럼니스트) 중국 정부는 “토지 매각, 외국투자, 실얼률 숫자를 포함한 수백 가지 측정 기준점의 공개를 중단하여” 외국 경제 전문가들이 “그 나라에서 어떤 일이 벌어지고 있는지 아는 것을” 더 어렵게 만들고 있다고 월스트리트저널이 일요일 보도했다. 중국과의 무역 교착상태로 인해서 올해 크리스마스트리 아래 놓일 미국 소녀들의 인형 숫자가 줄어들지도 모른다는 트럼프의 논평을 미국 언론이 대서특필하는 가운데 중국인들이 협상 테이블에 나갈 용의가 있다는 사실을 알리는 별로 조용하지 않은 신호를 보내고 있다. 트럼프의 ‘해방의 날’ 관세 발표가 나오고 스콧 베선트 재무장관이 다른 나라들이 중국과 연대하지 말라고 경고한 직후 시진핑은 자국에 대한 지원을 강화하기 위해서 이웃 동남아시아 국가들을 방문했다. 대화 개시를 돕기 위해 미국의 펜타닐 위기에서 중국의 역할을 억제하겠다는 제안을 베이징이 고려 중이라고 지난주 널리 보도되었다. 4월 하순에 이 공산주의 국가는 미국의 수출에 의존하는 자국 자동차 제조업체들의 경영 호전을 돕기 위해서 자국이 부과한 125%의 관세 품목 가운데서 미국산 반도체 8개 품목을 제외했다. 그 후 수요일에 베이징은 공식적으로 눈을 껌뻑였다. 베이징은 두 나라 사이의 긴장 완화를 논의하기 위해 제네바에서 미국 정부 관리들과 만나는 데 동의했다. 이것은 시진핑이 “끝까지 싸우겠다”고 공약하고 협상 개시 전에 모든 관세를 해제하라고 트럼프에게 요구한 다음이다. 트럼프는 끄떡도 하지 않았다. 대신 트럼프는 부정적인 언론보도와 물러서라는 월가의 압박을 견디면서 협상할 문을 시진핑에게 항상 열어 두고 있다. “그들은 협상 타결을 간절히 원한다. 우리는 협상이 어떻게 될지 볼 것이지만 공정한 거래가 되어야 한다.” 트럼프가 거듭 말했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

