[WT논평] Putin deliberately spews disinformation

US. presidents have a history going back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt of optimistically and, at times, naively believing they could negotiate in good faith with the dictator sitting in the Kremlin.



President Trump would do well to emulate Reagan’s peace through strength strategy, which brilliantly combined U.S. soft power with military force projection.



Reagan branded the Soviet Union an evil empire, eloquently appealed to Gorbachev to “tear down this wall” and countered Soviet expansion worldwide while negotiating comprehensive nuclear arms reductions and setting the stage for the end of the Cold War.



Mr. Putin operates out of a KGB-controlled cocoon. In public, he deliberately spews disinformation to deceive his adversaries and keep them off balance.



Mr. Putin desperately wants to conceal the stark reality that he is losing. His army has been decimated in a meat grinder war, which has yielded Russia only just over 10% of Ukrainian territory. Russian army stocks of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery have been severely depleted.



No matter what false image he deliberately projects, Mr. Putin has no friendships, only interests that are antithetical to ours. He has repeatedly stated that Ukraine is not a real country and that he invaded to defend ethnic Russians, both false claims that hark back to Adolf Hitler’s twisted justifications for annexing Sudetenland before conquering Czechoslovakia.



Mr. Putin is negotiating with the United States, with backing from his closest allies Iran, North Korea and China, because he wants to make it appear that Russia is on a level playing field with the U.S.

푸틴은 고의로 허위정보를 퍼뜨린다 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 크레믈에 앉아 있는 독재자와 낙관적이고 때로는 선의에 따라 협상할 수 있다고 순진하게 생각한 미국 대통령들의 역사는 프랭클린 D 루스벨트까지 거슬러 올라간다. 트럼프 대통령은 힘의 전략을 통한 레이건의 평화를 모방하는 것이 좋을 것이다. 그 전략은 미국의 소프트 파워를 군사력 투사와 탁월하게 결합시켰다. 레이건은 구소련을 악의 제국이라고 낙인찍었고 고르바초프에게 “이 장벽을 허물라”고 강력히 호소했으며 구소련의 전 세계적인 확장에 맞서는 한편 포괄적인 핵무기 감축을 협상하고 냉전 종식의 무대를 마련했다. 푸틴은 KGB가 통제하는 보호막을 근거지 삼아 활동한다. 공개적으로 그는 적들을 속이고 제압하기 위해서 고의로 허위정보를 퍼뜨린다. 푸틴은 그가 패배하고 있다는 엄연한 현실을 숨기기를 간절히 바란다. 우크라이나 영토의 불과 10%를 약간 넘는 면적을 러시아에 넘겨준 살육의 전쟁에서 그의 군대는 대규모로 살해되고 있다. 러시아 육군의 전차, 장갑차, 대포의 재고는 심각하게 줄어들었다. 거짓된 이미지를 의도적으로 내비치려는 그의 노력에도 불구하고 푸틴은 친구들이 없으며 단지 우리와 완전히 반대되는 관심사만을 갖고 있을 뿐이다. 푸틴은 우크라이나가 진정한 나라가 아니며 자신은 우크라이나 내의 러시아 사람들을 보호하기 위해서 우크라이나를 침공했다고 거듭 공언했다. 이 두 가지 거짓된 주장은, 아돌프 히틀러가 체코슬로바키아를 침공하기에 앞서 수데텐란트를 합병한 조치를 왜곡된 논리로 정당화시킨 전례를 상기시킨다. 푸틴은 가장 가까운 동맹국들인 이란, 북한, 중국의 지원을 받으면서 미국과 협상을 벌이고 있다. 그가 미국과 이런 협상을 벌이는 까닭은 러시아가 미국과 공평한 경쟁의 조건 속에 서 있는 것처럼 보이기를 원하기 때문이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

