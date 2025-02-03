[WT논평] How to evict Russia from Syria (2)

HTS claims to respect ethnic and religious groups and no longer claims any allegiance to al Qaeda or IS. Yet questions remain about the extent to which terrorists, including some foreign fighters, are still part of HTS.



The benefit of U.S. engagement with HTS far exceeds the risk as Washington tries to navigate Syria’s complex current landscape. Backed by Turkey, the Syrian National Army holds territory in the northwest of Syria, where it has been both an ally and adversary of HTS while fighting a separate campaign against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.



Overseeing the detention of thousands of IS terrorists, the SDF has been a key ally of the U.S. military in the battle against still-dangerous IS forces operating in Syria.



But the situation remains fluid: Turkish troops have deployed in a self-proclaimed safe zone along the border with Syria. Mr. Assad’s ally Russia still controls a naval base in Tartus and an air base in Latakia.



After Mr. Assad’s ouster, Israeli troops moved to occupy a larger buffer zone in Syria near the Golan Heights to protect against the chaos next door.



With funds for postwar reconstruction also hanging in the balance, Syria’s new leaders should take some meaningful steps against Iranian militias, IS and al Qaeda terrorists, and they should share what they know about the Assad regime’s chemical weapons program and the whereabouts of Mr. Tice.



That’s how the U.S. intelligence community could buttress a Trump administration “trust but verify” strategy on Syria.

러시아를 시리아에서 쫓아내는 방법 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 하야트타흐리르알샴(HTS)은 소수민족 및 종교 집단들을 존중하고 더 이상 알카에다 및 이슬람국가(IS)와 동맹을 하지 않는다고 주장한다. 그러나 일부 외국인 전투원들을 포함한 테러분자들 가운데서 어느 정도가 여전히 HTS의 일부인지에 관한 여러 가지 의문이 남아 있다. 미국이 HTS를 포용하는 데 따르는 이익은, 워싱턴이 시리아의 복잡한 현재 상황을 헤쳐나가려고 노력하는 데 따르는 위험부담을 훨씬 능가한다. 튀르키예의 지원을 받는 시리아 민족군이 시리아 북서 지역을 장악하고 있다. 그곳에서 이 파벌은 쿠르드족이 이끄는 시리아민주군(SDF)에 대항하여 별도의 전투를 벌이는 한편 HTS의 동맹세력이 되기도 하고 적대세력이 되기도 했다. IS 테러분자 수천 명의 구금을 감독하고 있는 SDF는 시리아에서 작전 중이었던 IS 병력과의 전투에서 미군의 핵심 동맹군이었는데 IS는 여전히 위험한 세력이다. 그러나 상황은 계속 유동적이다. 튀르키예가 시리아와의 국경을 따라 독자적으로 선포한 안전지대에 자국 군대를 배치해 놓고 있다. 알아사드의 동맹국인 러시아는 아직도 타르투스의 해군기지와 라타키아의 공군기지를 장악하고 있다. 알아사드가 축출된 뒤 이스라엘은 이웃 지역의 혼란으로부터 자국을 보호하기 위해서 병력을 이동시켜 골란고원 부근의 시리아 내 완충지대를 더 많이 점령했다. 전후 재건을 위한 자금조달 또한 미정인 가운데 시리아의 새로운 지도자들은 이란 민병대 및 IS와 알카에다 테러분자들에 대항하는 어느 정도 의미 있는 조치를 취할 필요가 있다. 또한 그들은 알아사드 정권의 화학무기 계획과 미국 언론인 오스틴 타이스의 행방에 관해 그들이 알고 있는 사실을 공유할 필요가 있다. 그것이 미국 정보계가 도널드 트럼프 행정부의 “신임하되 검증한다”라는 시리아 전략을 뒷받침할 방법이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △hang in the balance: 미결 상태에 있다 △buttress: 지지대, 힘을 실어주다

