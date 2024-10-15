[WT논평] Putin targets America’s media

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that Russia’s “covert attempts to sow division and trick Americans into unwittingly consuming foreign propaganda represents an attack on our democracy.”



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s formative experiences as a KGB operative and director of Russia’s Federal Security Service help explain why, after coming to power, he eliminated the country’s independent media to restrict the flow of information and shape public dialogue in support of the Kremlin’s Potemkin village narratives.



Mr. Putin brazenly targets America’s open media, a foundation of our democracy.



First, Mr. Putin sought to throw gasoline on the already deep partisan divide burning hot in our country.



Second, with the U.S. presidential election approaching, Mr. Putin’s goal is to reduce voters’ trust in American media.



Third, aside from prosecuting ruthless attacks on what scares him the most ? namely, the truth and democratic government ? Mr. Putin wants to demonstrate that Russia can level the playing field with the United States through asymmetrical information warfare.



Our intelligence agencies need to detect these Russian threats in the pre-attack phase so they can be preempted before any harm is caused.



We need a more comprehensive effort from the federal government to warn American print, television and online media outlets about the threats to their content, particularly from hostile actors such as China and Russia.



Just as we did during the Cold War, the U.S. should turn the tables on the Kremlin by finding innovative ways to deliver real news to the Russian people.

푸틴은 미국 언론매체를 표적으로 삼는다 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 미연방수사국 국장 크리스토퍼 레이는 러시아가 “비밀리에 미국에 분열을 심고 미국인들이 자신도 모르게 외국의 선전을 받아들이도록 속임수로 유도하는 시도는 우리의 민주주의 체제를 공격하는 행위에 해당된다”고 경고했다. 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴이 KGB 공작원 및 러시아 연방보안국 국장으로 일하면서 쌓은, 경력 형성에 중요했던 경험은 그가 권력을 잡은 후에 정보 흐름을 제한하고 크레믈의 허위선전을 지지하도록 공공 대화의 형태를 만들기 위해서 국내의 독립적인 언론매체를 제거했던 이유를 설명하는 데 도움이 된다. 푸틴은 민주주의의 기반인 미국의 개방적인 언론매체를 노골적으로 표적으로 삼고 있다. 첫째 푸틴은 우리나라 안에서 뜨겁게 타오르고 있는, 이미 깊어진 당파 분열에 휘발유를 끼얹으려고 시도했다. 둘째 미국의 대통령 선거가 다가오는 가운데 푸틴의 목표는 미국 언론매체에 대한 유권자들의 신뢰를 떨어뜨리는 것이다. 셋째 그가 가장 두려워하는 것 즉 진실과 민주주의적인 정부에 대한 가차없는 공격을 추진하는 것 외에 푸틴은 비대칭적인 정보전쟁을 통해서 러시아가 미국과 공평한 경쟁을 벌일 수 있는 장을 만들 수 있다는 것을 과시하기를 원한다. 우리의 여러 정보 당국은 이러한 러시아의 위협을 사전에 감지함으로써 어떤 해를 끼치기 전에 선제적으로 대응할 필요가 있다. 미국의 인쇄, TV, 온라인의 언론 공급 매체들에 그들의 콘텐츠에 대한 위협 특히 중국 및 러시아 등 적대적 국가들의 위협에 관해 경고하기 위해 연방정부가 더욱 포괄적인 노력을 기울일 필요가 있다. 우리가 냉전시대에 그랬던 것과 똑같이 미국은 러시아 국민들에게 진짜 뉴스를 제공하기 위한 획기적인 방법을 찾아냄으로써 크레믈에게 역공을 가해야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]