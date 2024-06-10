[WT논평] Britain suffers from too much government spending and taxation (2)

They surpassed Britain in terms of technological innovation and efficiency in manufacturing. This was partly because of Britain’s slowness to invest in new technologies and its adherence to traditional industries, such as coal and textiles, that became less important on the global stage.



The two world wars inflicted significant damage on the British economy. The cost of the wars drained the nation’s resources and left much of its infrastructure in ruins.



Once a source of wealth and power, the British Empire unraveled after World War II as colonies gained independence and Britain struggled to adapt to its new role in the world order.



Britain lost access to valuable markets and resources, and its influence in international trade diminished. The rise of protectionist policies in other countries further restricted British exports, exacerbating the decline of its manufacturing sector.



Domestic factors also played a role in Britain’s economic decline. Labor relations hindered innovation and productivity growth. Decades of underinvestment in infrastructure also took their toll on the economy, making it less competitive in the global marketplace.



The discovery of North Sea oil in the 1970s temporarily boosted the British economy, but it also masked underlying structural weaknesses. The reliance on oil revenue led to neglect of other sectors, and when oil prices declined in the 1980s, the economy suffered.



The Thatcher era brought about significant economic reforms to revitalize the British economy. Thatcher’s policies of deregulation, privatization, and trade union reform aimed to increase efficiency and competitiveness. While these reforms succeeded in modernizing the economy, her successors were less resolute.

영국은 과도한 정부 지출과 과세에 시달린다 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 그런 나라들은 기술적인 혁신과 생산의 효율 면에서 영국을 능가했다. 이것은 영국이 각종 신기술에 투자하는 것이 느렸고, 석탄과 직물처럼 세계무대에서 중요성이 감소한 전통산업에 집착한 데 부분적인 원인이 있다. 두 차례의 세계대전은 영국 경제에 상당한 손상을 입혔다. 전쟁의 비용으로 나라의 각종 자원이 고갈되었고 많은 인프라 시설이 폐허가 되었다. 과거 한때 부와 권력의 원천이었던 대영제국은 제2차 세계대전 뒤에 여러 식민지들이 독립함으로써 해체되었고, 영국은 세계질서 속에서 새로운 역할에 적응하기 위해 악전고투했다. 영국은 소중한 여러 시장과 자원에 접근하는 권리를 잃었고 국제무역에서 영국이 누리던 영향력은 줄었다. 다른 나라들의 보호주의 정책이 등장함으로써 영국의 제조업 부문의 쇠퇴는 악화되었다. 국내의 여러 가지 요인 또한 영국의 경제적 쇠퇴에 한몫을 했다. 노동관계는 기술혁신과 생산성 성장을 가로막았다. 인프라에 대한 수십년의 낮은 투자 역시 경제에 피해를 입혀 세계 시장에서 영국 경제의 경쟁력이 줄어들게 만들었다. 1970년대에 북해 석유의 발견이 일시적으로 영국 경제의 성장을 촉진했으나 그것 또한 저변의 구조적 취약성을 가렸다. 석유 수입에 대한 의존으로 인해서 다른 여러 부문을 등한시하게 되었고, 1980년대에 석유 가격이 떨어졌을 때 영국 경제는 타격을 받았다. 대처 총리 재임기간에 영국 경제를 부흥시키기 위한 여러 가지 중요한 경제 개혁이 실현되었다. 규제를 철폐하고 국영기업을 민영화하며 노동조합을 개혁한 대처의 여러 정책은 능률과 경쟁력 향상을 목표로 삼았다. 이런 일련의 개혁이 영국 경제를 현대화시키는 데 성공했으나 대처의 후임 총리들은 결의가 대처만큼 단단하지 못했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △leave in ruins:폐허로 만들다 △unravel:흐트러지다 △take a toll on-:-에 피해를 가져오다 △mask:가리다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]