[WT논평] China’s economic troubles (1)

The Chinese Communists have succeeded in making sufficient compromises with capitalism to create the world’s second-largest economy. Despite those compromises, it was probably overconfidence in its economic power that has led China into economic problems that could limit its aggression.



China’s economy is suffering several economic crises at once, so the question is whether that will make Xi Jinping’s regime more or less aggressive.



Mr. Xi is the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. His “thought,” like Mao’s, is prescribed study for China’s students, military and politicians.



Mr. Xi may try to ignore China’s economic problems but they will not simply disappear. Those problems mostly stem from bad loans made under China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI), a mortgage banking crisis and Beijing’s zero-COVID policy.



China is the largest creditor nation in the world. Through the BRI, China has lent hundreds of billions of dollars to third-world countries around Asia and Africa.



Part of the price of those loans was China’s ability to use parts of those nations, such as the port city of Gwadar in Pakistan, for its own military purposes.



The foreseeable problem is that most of those countries are, bad economic risks. Many of those loans are not being repaid.



China apparently believed that the cost of those loans, even if not repaid, was worth the strategic military advantages gained. But that cost is increasing at a time the Chinese economy is shrinking.



China attempted to “rescue” those loans to stave off default thereby increasing the amount those countries owe.

중국의 경제적 곤경 (1) 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 중국 공산주의자들은 세계 2위의 경제를 만들어낼 정도로 자본주의와 충분히 타협하는 데 성공했다. 그런 타협에도 중국은 아마도 자신의 경제력을 과신한 나머지 각종 경제적 문제 속으로 끌려들어갔고, 이는 중국의 침략을 제한할 수 있다. 중국 경제는 한꺼번에 여러 위기에 시달리고 있기 때문에 그런 상황이 시진핑 정권의 침략성을 강화할 것인지 아니면 약화할 것인지가 문제다. 시진핑은 마오쩌둥 이후 가장 강력한 중국 지도자다. 그의 ‘사상’은 마오의 사상처럼 중국의 학생들, 군인들, 정치인들이 학습하도록 지시를 받는다. 시진핑은 중국의 경제 문제를 무시하려고 노력하겠지만 문제는 간단히 사라지지 않는다. 그런 문제들은 대부분 중국의 ‘일대일로’(一帶一路: 육상·해상 실크로드) 계획 아래에서 쌓인 악성 대출과 담보대출 금융위기 및 베이징의 ‘제로 코로나’ 정책에서 파생되었다. 중국은 세계 1위 채권국이다. 일대일로 계획을 통해 중국은 아시아 및 아프리카 전역의 제3세계 국가들에게 수천억달러를 빌려줬다. 그런 대출의 대가로 중국은 파키스탄의 항구도시 과다르처럼 해당 국가의 일부를 자국의 군사적 목적에 사용하고 있다. 예견이 가능한 문제는 그런 나라들 대부분이 악성 경제 리스크를 안고 있다는 점이다. 결국 대출의 많은 부분은 상환되지 않고 있다. 중국은, 설령 상환이 되지 않더라도 그를 통해 얻어지는 군사적 우위로 대출의 대가를 치른다고 믿은 것이 분명하다. 그러나 중국 경제가 줄어들고 있는 가운데 치러지지 않는 대가가 늘고 있다. 중국은 그런 대출의 상환 불능을 피하기 위해 ‘구제’를 시도했으며 그로 인해 그런 나라들이 진 부채 액수는 더욱 증가했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △compromise: 타협 △aggression: 공격성, 침략 △prescribe: 지시하다 △bad loan: 악성 대출 △mortgage banking: 담보대출 금융 △stave off: 피하다

