[WT논평] Rising support for socialism (2)

Under socialism, there is no good mechanism for meeting consumer demand; the socialist leaders decide what the people should have.



There is no mechanism for creating and encouraging innovation - that is why socialist states normally only produce something new after it has already been produced in a capitalist country and demand for it has been demonstrated.



Like von Mises, F.A. Hayek, and others clearly demonstrated, the socialist economies have no way of determining prices without relying on market-determined prices in capitalist economies as a reference of how to allocate capital and labor.



That is the main reason that socialist economies are endlessly plagued by too much production of things people do not want and too little production of things people do want.



Every truly educated person, or anyone who has personally observed socialist economies, knows that it is a system doomed to misery and failure. So why then are the teachers’ unions advocating that capitalism be attacked, and socialism be applauded? The answer is simple, willful ignorance.



What should be taught is comparative economic and political systems. Students should be challenged to understand what works and what doesn’t.



Several organizations produce country comparative rankings of economic freedom, freedom of speech, religion, assembly, the press, and democracy.



Some countries - Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, among others - are consistently near the top in all of these measures (which again are produced by different organizations).



If students and their teachers had a greater understanding of these issues, the conflict would be reduced, and policies would likely be better.

사회주의에 대한 지지 증가(2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 사회주의 아래에서는 소비자 수요를 맞추는 좋은 방법이 없다. 국민이 소유해야 할 것을 사회주의 지도자들이 결정한다. 기술혁신을 창출하고 격려하는 방법이 없다. 그 때문에 자본주의 국가에서 이미 생산되어 그에 대한 수요가 입증된 후에만 사회주의 국가들이 무언가 새로운 것을 생산하는 게 일반적이다. 폰 미제스, F A 하이에크 및 다른 사람들이 분명히 입증한 바와 같이 자본주의 경제에서 시장이 결정한 가격에 의존하고 자본 및 노동 분배 방법을 참고하지 않고서는 사회주의 경제가 가격을 결정할 방법이 없다. 사회주의 경제가 사람들이 원하지 않는 물건을 너무 많이 생산하고, 정작 사람들이 원하는 물건은 너무 적게 생산하는 현상에 끝없이 시달리는 주된 이유가 거기에 있다. 진정한 교육을 받은 모든 사람이나 혹은 사회주의 경제를 직접 관찰한 사람은 그것이 빈곤과 실패로 끝날 운명을 타고난 체제라는 사실을 안다. 그런데 어찌하여 교사노조가 자본주의에 대한 공격을 옹호하고 사회주의에 대한 찬양을 옹호하는가. 그 대답은 간단하다. 무지 때문이다. 경제 및 정치 체제를 가르칠 때는 반드시 비교를 거쳐야 한다. 학생들은 어떤 체제가 작동하고 어떤 체제가 작동하지 않는지 이해하는 것을 과제로 삼아야 한다. 몇몇 기관들이 경제적 자유, 언론과 종교 및 집회와 출판의 자유, 민주주의를 국가별로 비교하여 순위를 정한다. 일부 국가들, 특히 스위스·호주·뉴질랜드는 이러한 모든 측정에서 항상 정상 부근에 있다. 이런 결과는 서로 다른 기관들의 측정에서도 다시 도출된다. 만약 학생들과 교사들이 이런 문제에 대한 이해를 넓힌다면 갈등은 줄어들고 정책이 개선될 가능성이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △reference : 참고 △plague : 괴롭히다 △doomed to : 할 수밖에 없는 운명인 △willful ignorance : 무지막지함 △willful : 고집 센, 괴팍스러운 △challenge : 도전의식을 북돋우다

