[WT논평] The world will witness a nuclear arms race (1)

If corrective actions aren’t taken immediately, the world will witness a nuclear arms race resulting in a world with more nuclear weapons states and more nuclear weapons and fissile material sought by rogue states and terrorists.



Thus, the danger of stumbling into accidental nuclear conflict or a terrorist group acquiring fissile material for a dirty bomb will become more of a security threat to all nations.



The Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT), signed by 191 countries in 1968 that included the five nuclear weapons states, was established to prevent the spread of atomic weapons and weapons technology and cooperate in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and nuclear disarmament.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) established and implemented a safeguard system to ensure compliance with treaty obligations.



The recent death of Abdul Qadeer Khan, the architect of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb program and who was under house arrest in Pakistan, is a stark reminder that even one person, with knowledge and access, can be a serial nuclear proliferator.



In the late 1980s and 1990s, A.Q. Khan provided Iran with P-1 and P-2 centrifuges, blueprints and components for its enrichment facility in Natanz. He provided North Korea and Libya with centrifuges, training and manuals for its enrichment programs.



Libya eventually abandoned its pursuit of nuclear weapons in return for international legitimacy and normalized relations with the United Kingdom and the U.S. North Korea and Iran persisted with their Highly Enriched Uranium programs for nuclear weapons.



Currently, North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests. It reportedly has an inventory of between 40 and 60 nuclear weapons.

세계적인 핵 군비경쟁이 벌어진다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니 (전 미 대북협상 특사) 만약 일련의 시정 조치가 즉각 취해지지 않을 경우 세계는 핵무기를 보유한 국가가 더 늘어나고 핵무기가 증가하며, 불량국가들과 테러분자들이 구하려는 핵분열 물질이 증가하는 결과를 초래하는 핵무기 경쟁을 목격하게 될 것이다. 따라서 우발적인 핵무력 충돌이 일어날 위험이나 테러단체가 더러운 폭탄 제조용 핵분열 물질을 입수할 위험이 모든 국가의 안보를 더욱 위협하게 될 것이다. 핵무기를 보유한 5개국이 포함된 191개국이 1968년 서명한 핵확산금지조약(NPT)은 원자무기와 무기 기술의 확산을 방지하고 핵에너지의 평화적 사용과 핵무장 해제를 위해서 성립되었다. 국제원자력기구(IAEA)가 설립되어 조약의 의무 준수를 보장하는 보호체제를 시행했다. 파키스탄 핵폭탄 계획의 수립자였고 파키스탄 국내에서 가택연금 상태에 있었던 압둘 카디르 칸의 최근 죽음은 비록 한 사람일지라도 지식과 접근 기회를 가지면 연쇄적인 핵 확산을 초래할 수 있다는 점을 엄중하게 상기시켜 준다. 1980년대와 1990년대에 A Q 칸은 나탄즈의 우라늄 농축시설에 사용된 부품 P-1 및 P-2 원심분리기와 청사진 및 부품을 이란에 제공했다. 그는 북한과 리비아에 우라늄 농축 계획을 위한 원심분리기, 훈련, 설명서를 제공했다. 리비아는 국제적인 정통성과 영국·미국과의 관계 정상화를 대가로 결국 자국의 핵무기 추구를 포기했다. 북한과 이란은 핵무기용 고농축 우라늄 계획을 집요하게 계속했다. 현재 북한은 6차례 핵실험을 실시했다. 북한이 보유한 핵무기는 40개에서 60개 사이인 것으로 알려져 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △witness : -에서 ∼가 벌어지다, 목격하다 △stumble into : 우연히 만나다 △establish : 설립하다

