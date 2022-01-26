[WT논평] The green-energy future has arrived (3)

So, the situation is as follows. Europe shuts down its efficient fossil-fuel energy plants and shifts over to higher-cost, less reliable, and less flexible renewables made by the Chinese using coal-fired power. How does this mitigate global warming? And how does it reduce poverty and increase the real incomes of Europeans?



Those in the Chinese leadership probably laugh at the Europeans and feel they have achieved some revenge for the European 19th-century interventions into China.



The British had been buying Chinese tea, but the Chinese were not buying anything of equal value, so the Brits began selling opium to the Chinese ― causing a high rate of addiction among the Chinese population.



The British then demanded certain trade and other concessions from the weak Chinese government of the time, followed by concessions to the French, Russians, and Americans. The Chinese resentment of foreigners grew, cumulating in the “Boxer Rebellion” (1899-1901).



The Western powers won the struggle, which helped fuel chaos and civil wars in China and the Japanese invasions in the late 1930s. By the time of the Chinese communist takeover in 1949, China was an impoverished country ― great humiliation from a country that centuries earlier had been richer than Europe.



Now that China has rebuilt much of its economic strength and the West has been weakened by self-induced suicidal woke green policies, in part covertly underwritten by the Russians, the Chinese quite understandably are engaged in payback.



If you want to know what the unbridled “green future” will look like, watch Europe with soaring energy costs, blackouts, food shortages, and increasing unemployment and poverty.

녹색 에너지의 미래가 도래했다 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 그래서 상황은 다음과 같다. 유럽은 효율적인 화석연료 발전소를 폐쇄하고 중국의 화력발전 전기를 사용하여 생산한, 비용은 더 높고 신뢰성과 유연성은 더 낮은 재생에너지 발전으로 이행하고 있다. 이것이 어떻게 지구온난화를 완화시키는가. 그리고 그것이 어떻게 유럽인들의 가난을 줄이고 실질소득을 증가시키는가. 중국 지도부는 아마도 유럽인들을 비웃으면서 19세기 유럽인들의 중국에 대한 간섭에 어느 정도 보복했다고 느낄지도 모른다. 영국인들은 중국 차를 사는데도 중국인들이 대등한 가치의 물건을 하나도 사지 않자, 아편을 팔기 시작하여 중국 인구 가운데 높은 비율의 중독을 초래했다. 영국은 이어 당시 허약한 중국 정부로부터 교역 및 갖가지 양보를 요구했고 프랑스, 러시아, 미국에 대한 양보가 뒤를 이었다. 외국인들에 대한 중국인들의 분노가 증가하고 쌓여서 1899년부터 1901년에 걸친 의화단 사건이 일어났다. 서구 열강들이 싸움에서 이겼고 이는 중국 내부의 혼란과 내전 및 1930년대 후반 일본의 침공에 기름을 붓는 데 일조했다. 중국 공산주의자들이 1949년에 권력을 장악했을 당시 중국은 가난한 나라였다. 이는 몇 세기 전 유럽보다 더 부유했던 나라에게는 커다란 굴욕이었다. 중국이 자기네 경제력의 많은 부분을 재건했고, 서구는 스스로 자초한 자살적인 각종 녹색 정책으로 허약해졌으므로 중국인들이 보복하는 것은 지극히 이해할 만하다. 러시아가 서구의 이런 정책을 은밀히 부분적으로 뒷받침했다. 만약 고삐 풀린 ‘노색 미래’가 어떤 모습이 될 것인지 독자가 알기를 원한다면 치솟는 에너지 가격, 정전 사태, 식료품 부족, 증가하는 실업과 빈곤에 시달리는 유럽을 보라. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △mitigate : 완화시키다 △resentment : 분개 △cumulate : 쌓이다 △Boxer Rebellion : 의화단 사건 △struggle : 싸움, 투쟁 △impoverished : 빈곤한

