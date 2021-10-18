[WT논평] The “loss” of Afghanistan’s vast mineral resources (1)

The Biden administration faces major challenges as the United States withdraws from Afghanistan.



Among the long list of concerns is the “loss” of Afghanistan’s vast mineral resources―particularly the raw materials critical to the production of renewable energy technologies―and their potential exploitation by the Taliban and Chinese partners.



Yes, Afghanistan possesses significant mineral resources valued at more than $1 trillion. And since 2010―when an internal Department of Defense memo cited Afghanistan’s vast mineral riches―these resources have been used to justify the continued American presence.



It’s also true that America’s technological and clean energy future rests on the availability of these critical minerals. In fact, the International Energy Agency recently reported that the growth of renewable energy systems and electric vehicles (EVs) could increase critical mineral demand six-fold by 2040.



However, developing Afghanistan’s minerals―including everything from copper and rare earth metals to lithium―has always been enormously difficult due to the country’s rough terrain, fragmented infrastructure, and crippling instability.



The Biden administration must work to deter Chinese cooperation with the Taliban in developing Afghanistan’s resources.



Both the Biden and Trump administrations have rightfully expressed alarm regarding supplies of these essential materials. America’s mineral import reliance has doubled in just the past two decades.



And at the same time, China has amassed stunning control over the world’s key mineral supply chains―and now controls 70 percent of the world’s lithium supplies and 85 percent of rare earth metals.

아프간의 방대한 광물자원 ‘상실’ (1) 존 애덤스(칼럼니스트) 미국이 아프가니스탄에서 철수함에 따라 바이든 행정부는 여러 중대한 도전에 직면해 있다. 우려 사항의 긴 목록 가운데는 아프가니스탄의 방대한 광물자원, 특히 재생에너지 기술의 생산에 중요한 원자재의 ‘상실’과 탈레반과 중국 협력자들에 의한 자원의 악용 가능성이 있다. 그렇다. 아프가니스탄은 1조달러 이상의 가치가 있는 여러 중요한 광물자원을 보유하고 있다. 그리고 미 국방부 내부 메모가 아프가니스탄의 풍부하고 방대한 광물자원을 인용했던 2010년 이후 이러한 자원은 미군의 계속 주둔을 정당화하는 데 사용되었다. 미국의 기술 및 청정에너지의 미래가 이런 중요한 광물의 확보에 달려 있다는 것 또한 사실이다. 사실 국제에너지기구(IEA)는 재생에너지 체제 및 전기차량의 성장이 중요 광물자원에 대한 수요를 2040년까지 6배 증가시킬 수 있다고 최근에 보고했다. 그러나 구리와 희토류, 리튬에 이르는 아프가니스탄의 모든 광물자원을 개발하는 것은 이 나라의 험한 지형과 파괴된 인프라, 국가 기능을 방해하는 불안정한 정세 때문에 항상 엄청나게 어려웠다. 바이든 행정부는 아프가니스탄의 자원을 개발하는 데 탈레반과 중국이 협력하는 것을 저지하기 위해서 노력할 필요가 있다. 바이든 행정부와 트럼프 행정부 둘 다 이런 기본 물질의 공급과 관련하여 경종을 울린 것은 올바른 처사였다. 미국의 광물 수입 의존은 불과 지난 20년 동안 2배로 증가했다. 그와 동시에 중국은 세계의 핵심 광물 공급체인에 대한 통제력을 놀랄 만큼 획득하였으며 지금은 세계 리튬 공급의 70%, 희토류의 85%를 장악하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △challenge: 도전 △exploitation: 착취, 부당한 이용 △cite: 예를 들다, 인용하다 △rest on-: ∼에 얹혀 있다, ∼에 기초하다 △fragmented: 조직이 파괴된, 분열된

