[WT논평] Making denuclearization unachievable (3)

To expect North Korea to walk away from its nuclear and missile arsenals and programs, which they view as a deterrent to ensure the survival of the Kim regime after the time and resources spent to establish these programs, will require a bold package of deliverables to convince Kim Jong-un that denuclearization will make North Korea more secure, and as a member of the international community, they will have access to international financial institutions for economic development purposes.



Not getting North Korea back to negotiations and accepting the status quo, while thinking sanctions and additional pressure will convince Kim to return to negotiations is wishful thinking.



Sanctions and additional pressure will only encourage Kim to build more nuclear weapons and missiles. It will also encourage Kim to work more closely with China and Russia, who may be willing to defy United Nations (U.N.) sanctions and provide the North with the aid and trade needed for its survival.



It’s likely that without the resumption of negotiations, North Korea eventually will launch additional ballistic missiles, possibly to include an ICBM, with a likely seventh nuclear test.



But even if North Korea refrains from such provocative acts, they will continue to build more Plutonium and Highly Enriched Uranium-based nuclear weapons, while continuing to test cruise missiles and other nuclear and missile enhancements, not prohibited by U.N. resolutions.



And as North Korea continues down this escalatory path, inter-Korean relations will further deteriorate, with eventual reunification even more problematic.



Resuming bilateral or multilateral denuclearization talks with North Korea should be a priority objective for the U.S. and its allies.

비핵화를 달성할 수 없게 만든다 (3) 조지프 R 디트레이니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 자국의 핵과 미사일 계획 확립을 위해서 시간과 자원을 지출한 다음 김정은 정권의 생존을 보장하는 억지력으로 간주하는 핵과 미사일 무기 및 관련 계획을 북한이 포기할 것으로 기대하려면 비핵화가 북한을 더욱 안전하게 만들고 그들이 국제사회의 일원으로서 경제 개발 목적을 위해 여러 국제금융기관을 이용하게 되리란 점을 김정은에게 납득시키기 위한 과감하고 종합적인 혜택의 제안이 필요할 것이다. 북한을 협상에 복귀시키지 않고 기존 현상을 받아들이는 가운데 제재와 추가 압박이 김정은을 협상에 복귀하도록 납득시킬 것이라고 생각하는 것은 희망적인 생각이다. 제재와 추가 압박은 김정은이 더 많은 핵무기와 미사일을 만들도록 부추길 뿐이다. 그것은 또한 그가 중국과 러시아와 더욱 밀접하게 협력하도록 부추길 것이다. 중국과 러시아 두 나라는 유엔의 제재를 거역하고 북한의 생존에 필요한 원조와 무역을 기꺼이 제공할 가능성이 농후하다. 협상이 재개되지 않을 경우 북한은 결국 추가로 탄도미사일을 발사할 것이다. 아마도 대륙간탄도미사일이 포함될 것이며 7차 핵실험의 가능성도 공존한다. 그러나 북한이 그런 도발적인 행동을 자제한다고 하더라도 그들은 플루토늄과 고농축 우라늄 기반의 핵무기를 계속 더 많이 만들 것이다. 그와 동시에 유엔결의에서 금지하지 않는 크루즈미사일의 시험발사 및 다른 핵과 미사일의 성능 개량을 계속할 것이다. 그리고 북한이 이처럼 상황을 악화시키는 길을 계속 가는 동안 한국과 북한의 관계는 더욱 나빠질 것이고, 결국 남북한의 재통일 문제는 더욱 꼬이게 될 것이다. 북한과 양자 혹은 다자간 비핵화 협상을 다시 시작하는 일은 미국 및 동맹국들의 우선적인 목표가 되어야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

