[WT논평] China is engaging with the Taliban (2)

In 2002, Beijing cautiously supported the U.S. intervention in Afghanistan. This positioning has not prevented the PRC from conducting its own cautious diplomacy in Afghanistan.



Beijing has developed economic ties and a security partnership with the Afghan government while establishing relations with the Taliban‘s diplomatic mission in Qatar.



The U.S. plan to withdraw from Afghanistan has made China‘s efforts to reach out to the Taliban even more urgent. Chinese officials have stepped up contacts with their representatives.



China is currently courting the Taliban mainly to preserve its security interests - foremost among them security in Xinjiang and along its border - and protect its investments in Central Asia and its Silk Road projects (notably the CPEC with Pakistan).



For the time being, on the issue of the Uighurs, the Taliban have given Beijing some assurances. They have pledged not to interfere in China‘s internal affairs and not allow Afghan territory to be used by “anti-Chinese forces.”



But some observers point out that the Taliban have hardly kept any other promises (such as disavowing al-Qaeda), and Beijing would do well to remain cautious.



The Taliban are also looking for legitimacy at the international level. Therefore, talks with Beijing are beneficial because they allow them to present themselves as legitimate and credible interlocutors. The local situation remains open, and there is no indication that the Chinese strategy will ultimately succeed.



The United States should carefully monitor China‘s actions in Afghanistan. It could be a testing ground for the possibility of Sino-American cooperation or, if left alone, could provide Beijing with an opportunity to increase its influence in Central Asia and toward the Indian Ocean and even the Middle East.

중국은 탈레반과 관계를 맺고 있다 (2) 티에리 켈르너(칼럼니스트) 베이징은 2002년에 미국의 아프가니스탄 개입을 조심스럽게 지지했다. 이런 입장은 중화인민공화국이 아프가니스탄에서 나름의 조심스러운 외교를 하는 것을 막지 않았다. 베이징은 카타르 주재 탈레반 외교 사절단과 관계를 구축하는 한편 아프간 정부와 외교 관계 및 안보 협력을 발전시켰다. 미국이 아프가니스탄에서 철수하는 계획은 중국이 탈레반과 접촉하는 노력을 더욱 시급하게 만들었다. 중국 정부 관리들은 그들의 대표들과의 접촉에 박차를 가했다. 중국은 현재 주로 자국의 각종 안보 이해관계(그중에서 가장 중요한 것은 신장 및 그 지역 국경의 안보다)를 보존하고 중앙아시아 내의 자국 투자 및 실크로드 사업계획 특히 중국·파키스탄 경제회랑을 보호하기 위해서 탈레반을 회유하고 있다. 현재로서는 위구르 문제와 관련하여 탈레반은 베이징에 몇 가지 보장을 했다. 탈레반은 중국의 내부 문제에 간섭하지 않고 아프간 영토가 “반중국 세력들”에게 이용되는 것을 허용하지 않겠다고 약속했다. 그러나 탈레반이 알카에다를 부인하는 조치와 같은 다른 여러 가지 약속을 거의 지키지 않은 사실을 몇몇 관측통들은 지적하고 있으며 베이징은 조심의 끈을 안 늦추는 것이 온당하다. 탈레반은 또한 국제적인 차원에서 정통성을 찾고 있다. 그러므로 탈레반이 정통성을 갖춘 믿을 만한 대화상대로 행세하는 것을 가능케 하기 때문에 베이징과의 대화는 이득이 된다. 지역의 상황은 여전히 가변적이며 중국의 전략이 궁극적으로 성공하리라는 징표는 어디에도 없다. 미국은 아프가니스탄 내부에서 중국이 하는 행동을 면밀히 주시할 필요가 있다. 그것은 중·미 협력 가능성의 시험대가 될 수 있거나 혹은 만약 방치할 경우 베이징이 중앙아시아와 인도양 및 심지어 중동까지 영향력을 키우는 기회를 제공할 수도 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △conduct:(특정한 활동을)하다 △diplomatic mission:외교 사절단 △disavow:부인하다 △do well to:온당하다 △interlocutor:대화상대 △open:미해결의, 미확정의

