[WT논평] An effort to bring Berlin to its knees (1)

In June 1948, in an effort to bring Berlin to its knees, the Soviets closed off all ground access to the city.



In response, the United States and Great Britain - realizing the psychological and strategic importance of Berlin to both Europe and the world - launched the Berlin Airlift, an epic and ultimately successful endeavor to supply the city entirely by air. After 11 long months, the Soviets acknowledged defeat and gave up on the blockade.



In our own time, we face a close analogy in the island nation of Taiwan.



The Communist Chinese insist that Taiwan is part of China. The Taiwanese insist they are an independent nation. The rest of the world has, in varying degrees, humored the communists by pretending that their claims about Taiwan are legitimate.



Unfortunately for everyone, the days of being able to finesse the question of Taiwan are coming to a close - just as the days of finessing the question of Berlin came to a close in the wake of the construction of the Berlin Wall in August 1961, not coincidentally done on the watch of a newly minted Democratic president in the United States.



Taiwan is the key to the Pacific region. A Chinese assault on the island would compel everyone - the United States, Australia, Japan, the Philippines, New Zealand - to take sides and to take action. Or, alternatively, to surrender the Pacific to the Chinese communists.



Just as Berlin was crucial to control of the middle of Europe and consequently the world in 1948, so Taiwan is crucial to the Pacific and the world in 2021.



Not long ago, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said that in the event of a Chinese assault on Taiwan, “Japan and the U.S. must defend Taiwan together.”

베를린을 굴복시키려는 노력 (1) 마이클 매케너(칼럼니스트) 1948년 6월 베를린을 굴복시키기 위한 노력으로 소련은 이 도시로 들어가는 모든 육로를 차단했다. 유럽 및 세계에 미치는 베를린의 심리적 및 전략적 중요성을 알아차리고 대응에 나선 미국과 영국은 베를린 공수를 개시했다. 이는 전적으로 공중을 통해 이 도시에 물자를 보급하는 대역사이자 결국 승리를 거둔 시도였다. 11개월의 긴 시간 뒤에 소련은 패배를 인정하고 봉쇄를 포기했다. 우리 시대에 미국은 섬나라 대만에서 아주 비슷한 상황에 직면해 있다. 공산주의 중국은 대만이 중국의 일부라고 우기고 있다. 대만 국민들은 자기네가 독립한 국가라고 주장한다. 여타 세계는 대만에 대한 공산주의자들의 주장을 합법적인 것으로 인정하는 체하면서 다양한 수준으로 중국의 비위를 맞추고 있다. 1961년 8월 베를린장벽의 건설 여파 속에서 베를린 문제 해결의 시간이 끝난 것과 꼭 마찬가지로 대만 문제를 처리할 수 있는 시간이 끝나 가고 있는 상황은 모두에게 불행이다. 미국에 새로 선출된 민주당 대통령이 지켜보는 가운데 이런 상황이 벌어지고 있는 것은 우연의 일치가 아니다. 대만은 태평양 지역의 열쇠다. 이 섬에 대한 중국의 공격은 미국, 호주, 일본, 필리핀, 뉴질랜드 등 모든 나라가 한편이 되어 행동을 취하도록 만들 것이다. 그렇지 않으면 태평양을 중국의 공산주의자들에게 넘겨주게 될 것이다. 1948년에 베를린이 유럽의 중부지역과 결국은 세계의 지배에 중요했던 것과 꼭 마찬가지로 대만 역시 2021년에 태평양과 세계에 중요하다. 얼마 전에 일본의 아소 다로 부총리는 만약에 중국이 대만을 침공할 경우 “일본과 미국은 함께 대만을 방어해야 한다”고 말했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

