[WT논평] Criticism of Richard Branson

Criticism of Richard Branson’s recent space sojourn crossed ideological and political boundaries.



Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders used it as an opportunity to renew his call “to tax billionaires,” while CNN’s Brian Stelter wondered if it was “ethical to be launching rockets and flying off to space and spending all this money and burning all this fuel in an age of climate crisis?”



But take a look deeper and you will find one key ingredient to the public reaction missing: Hypocrisy.



While Mr. Branson and his political allies would be the last to admit it, his reach for the stars would be impossible without the Land of Enchantment’s fossil fuels.



It goes beyond the literal rocket motor fuel that powered Mr. Branson’s ship. The taxpayer dollars that funded the billionaire’s space adventure also came from fossil fuels.



Before Mr. Branson’s liftoff, New Mexico taxpayers had to first shell out $220 million for the spaceport needed to get off the ground. Additionally, the Spaceport approached lawmakers for more roads and other infrastructure for the massive facility needed for Branson’s photo-op.



30% of New Mexico’s state budget is made up of revenue from the oil and natural gas industry. In other words, Mr. Branson’s space flight burned a lot of money from my state’s energy workers in every sense of the word.



However, Mr. Branson doesn’t like fossil fuels. In the same year New Mexico’s energy workers began funding the Spaceport he required, Mr. Branson was pledging to “invest in fuels to actually replace fossil fuels.”



Mr. Branson says he doesn’t like burning fossil fuels, but he has no problem burning the money they generate.

리처드 브랜슨에 대한 비판 래리 베렌스(칼럼니스트) 리처드 브랜슨의 최근 우주 체류에 대한 비판은 이념적 경계와 정치적 경계를 넘었다. 버몬트 상원의원 버니 샌더스가 “억만장자들에게 세금을 부과하라”고 다시 촉구하는 기회로 그것을 이용한 가운데 CNN의 브라이언 스텔터는 “기후 위기의 시대에 로켓을 발사하여 우주로 날아가 이 모든 돈을 지출하고 이 모든 연료를 태우는 것이 윤리적”이었는지 의문을 제기했다. 그러나 좀 더 깊이 들여다보면 당신은 이런 공개적인 반응에 한 가지 핵심 요소 즉 위선이 빠진 것을 발견하게 될 것이다. 브랜슨과 그의 정치적인 동맹자들은 그것을 결코 인정하려 들지 않겠지만 그가 별에 도달한 것은 뉴멕시코주의 화석연료 없이는 불가능했을 것이다. 그것은 브랜슨의 우주선에 동력을 공급한 문자 그대로의 로켓 엔진 연료를 넘어간다. 이 억만장자의 우주 모험에 자금을 댄 납세자들의 돈 역시 화석연료에서 나왔다. 브랜슨이 이륙하기에 앞서 뉴멕시코의 납세자들은 이륙하는 데 필요한 우주공항 건설비용 2억2000만달러를 먼저 쏟아부어야 했다. 추가로 우주공항은 브랜슨의 홍보용 행사에 필요한 막대한 시설을 위한 더 많은 도로와 다른 인프라를 요청하기 위해 입법의원들에게 접근했다. 뉴멕시코주 예산의 30%는 석유와 천연가스 산업에서 나오는 수입으로 구성된다. 다시 말해서 브랜슨의 우주비행은 내가 사는 주의 에너지 근로자들이 낸 거액의 돈을 글자 그대로 불살랐다. 그러나 브랜슨은 화석연료를 좋아하지 않는다. 뉴멕시코의 에너지 근로자들이 그에게 필요한 우주공항에 자금을 대기 시작한 같은 해에 브랜슨은 “실제로 화석연료를 대체할 연료에 투자하겠다”고 맹세했다. 브랜슨은 화석연료를 태우는 것을 싫어한다고 말하지만 화석연료가 만드는 돈을 태우는 데는 문제가 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]