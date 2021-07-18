[WT논평] Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli (1)

Of the reactions to the outbreak of disease caused by the COVID-19 virus, then-president Donald Trump’s is certainly the best known and that of Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) the least.



In mid-March 2020, Mr. Trump began calling the disease the “Chinese flu,” for which he was called a racist (among other things). Two months later, when he said that there was strong evidence that the virus had been released from WIV, the media ridiculed the idea.



According to a Scientific American article published in June 2020, Dr. Shi received a call from her boss, on Dec. 30, 2019 in which he directed her to examine samples received from the nearby Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It had detected a novel coronavirus in some patients and wanted WIV to help determine what it was.



If coronaviruses were the cause of the disease, the article quotes Dr. Shi as having recalled thinking, “Could they have come from our lab?” (Dr. Shi, probably under instructions from her political boss, later claimed the coronaviruses were not from WIV.)



Dr. Shi had, for years, been engaged in what virologists call “gain of function” research which manipulates the composition of viruses to discover, for example, how to make them resistant to vaccines and thus deadlier to humans.



We don’t know whether Dr. Shi created the COVID-19 virus or whether it was released, accidentally or not, by WIV. The reason we don’t know is that China - with the help of the World Health Organization - has been stonewalling any serious investigation of WIV.

중국 바이러스 학자 스정리 (1) 제드 배빈(전 국방부 부차관) 코로나19 바이러스가 초래한 질병 발생에 대한 반응 가운데서 당시 대통령 도널드 트럼프의 반응이 분명 가장 잘 알려져 있고 우한 바이러스연구소의 중국 바이러스 학자 스정리의 반응이 가장 덜 알려져 있다. 2020년 3월 중순에 트럼프는 이 질병을 ‘중국 독감’이라고 부르기 시작했다. 그로 인해서 트럼프는 특히 인종차별주의자라고 불리었다. 이 바이러스가 우한 바이러스연구소에서 유출된 것을 증명하는 강력한 증거가 존재한다고 두 달 뒤 그가 말했을 때 언론에서는 그의 이런 발상을 비웃었다. 사이언티픽 아메리칸이 2020년 6월에 발표한 기사에 따르면, 스 박사는 2019년 12월30일 그녀의 상관으로부터 전화를 받았다. 이 전화에서 상관은 인근 우한 질병통제예방센터에서 받은 샘플들을 검사하라고 지시했다. 센터는 몇 명의 환자에서 새로운 코로나바이러스를 검출하여 우한 바이러스연구소가 그 정체 규명을 도와주기를 원했다. 스 박사는 다음과 같은 생각을 한 사실을 회상했다는 말을 이 기사는 인용한다. 만약 코로나바이러스가 이번 질병의 원인일 경우 “그 바이러스가 우리 연구소에 나왔을 가능성이 있는 것일까.” (아마도 자신의 정치적인 상관의 지시에 따를 가능성이 있는 스 박사는 코로나바이러스가 우한 바이러스연구소에서 유출되지 않았다고 나중에 주장했다.) 바이러스 학자들이 ‘기능획득’ 연구라고 부르는 작업에 스 박사는 여러 해 동안 참여했는데 이 연구는 예컨대 바이러스가 백신에 대한 내성을 갖도록 만들고, 따라서 이 내성 바이러스가 인간에게 더 치명적이 되도록 하는 방법을 발견하기 위해서 여러 가지 바이러스의 구성을 조작한다. 스 박사가 코로나19 바이러스를 만들었는지 혹은 우한 바이러스연구소에서 사고나 고의로 유출되었는지 여부를 우리는 모른다. 우리가 모르는 까닭은, 세계보건기구의 도움을 받는 중국이 우한 바이러스연구소에 대한 진지한 모든 조사를 방해하고 있기 때문이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]