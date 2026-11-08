[WT논평] Israel must investigate election fraud allegations fully(Ⅰ)

There is little more beloved by the mainstream media than an opportunity to imply that conservatives are crazy, lying, desperate or all three.



Last week, it got just such a chance when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a police and security agency investigation into Israel’s Oct. 27 legislative elections.



“Netanyahu falsely claims voter fraud in Israeli election,” crowed MS NOW. The Washington Post: “Netanyahu alleges stolen election as he seeks political survival amid uncertainty.”



The implication is clear: The Likud party failed to garner the 61 Knesset seats needed to secure a governing majority, so Mr. Netanyahu is making up a stolen election story in an attempt to hold on to power.



No party amassed the required 61 seats. In the final election results, Likud garnered 27; former Israel Defense Forces chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, 21; the Arab-Israeli party Ra’am, eight; and the Joint List, a coalition of Arab and Arab-led parties, 11.



Leaders from the remaining parties won the other 53 positions in the 120-chair Knesset: Yashar secured 21 seats; Together, an alliance of Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026, took 12; the Joint List won 11; The Democrats and Ra’am each captured eight; Yisrael Beiteinu, Otzma Yehudit, and United Torah Judaism won seven each; and Shas and the Religious Zionism Party each took six.



Nearly 840,000 people voted for Ra’am and the Joint List this year, according to Israel’s election committee. That is a 64% increase over the last election in 2022.



This record-high turnout has caused concern. Last week, police arrested at least seven people in connection with an alleged vote-buying scheme said to favor Ra’am, led by Arab-Israeli dentist turned politician Mansour Abbas. Mr. Abbas has refused to call Hamas a terrorist organization.

이스라엘은 부정선거 의혹을 철저히 조사해야 한다(Ⅰ) 아나스 하트만(오피니언 담당 부국장) 주류 언론은 보수주의자들이 제정신이 아니고, 거짓말을 하며, 회생 가망이 없거나 또는 세 가지 모두에 해당된다고 암시하는 기회보다 기삿거리로 더 좋아하는 것이 거의 없다. 지난주, 이스라엘의 베냐민 네타냐후 총리가 경찰과 보안기관에 10월27일 치러진 이스라엘 총선의 조사를 요청하면서, 주류 언론은 정확히 그런 기회를 갖게 되었다. MS NOW는 “네타냐후가 이스라엘 선거에서 부정 유권자가 있다고 거짓 주장하고 있다”며 환성을 질렀다. 워싱턴포스트는 “네타냐후는 정치적 생존이 불확실한 가운데 선거를 도둑맞았다고 우겨댄다”고 했다. 그 속뜻은 명확하다. 리쿠드당은 집권 다수당을 유지하는 데 필요한 의회의 61석을 획득하지 못했고, 네타냐후 총리는 권력을 유지하기 위해 도둑맞은 선거 이야기를 꾸며내고 있다는 것이다. 어느 정당도 필요한 61석을 확보하지 못했다. 최종 선거 결과에서 리쿠드는 27석을 얻었고, 가디 아이젠코트 전 이스라엘군 참모총장의 야샤르당은 21석, 아랍-이스라엘 정당 라암은 8석 그리고 아랍 및 아랍 주도 정당들의 연합체인 조인트리스트는 11석이다. 나머지 정당 지도자들은 120석으로 구성된 의회에서 나머지 53석을 차지했다. 야샤르는 21석을 확보했고, 예시 아티드와 베네트 2026의 연합은 12석을 차지했다. 조인트리스트는 11석을 얻었고, 민주당과 라암은 각각 8석을 획득했다. 이스라엘 베이테이누, 오츠마 예후디트, 토라유대주의연합은 각각 7석을 얻었다. 샤스와 독실한 시오니스트당은 각각 6석씩 차지했다. 이스라엘 선거위원회에 따르면 올해 약 84만명이 라암과 조인트리스트에 투표했다. 이는 2022년 선거 때보다 64%가 증가했다. 이 기록적인 투표율이 우려를 불러일으켰다. 지난주 경찰은 라암을 지지하는 것으로 추정되는 표 매수 계획과 관련해 최소 7명을 체포했으며, 이 계획은 아랍계 이스라엘인 치과의사 출신 정치인 만수르 아바스가 주도했다. 아바스는 하마스를 테러 조직이라고 부르는 것을 거부했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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