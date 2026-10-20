[WT논평] China’s threat in Cuba goes beyond spying(Ⅲ)

Under co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, the government has systematically dismantled independent civil society. Churches, clergy and religious organizations have faced harassment, surveillance, restrictions and loss of legal recognition.



China’s governance model offers authoritarian governments an example of how technology and regulation can further weaken independent institutions without necessarily eliminating them.



Why should Americans care? Because churches in Cuba and Nicaragua are more than places of worship. They are networks of trust, humanitarian assistance, leadership and community resilience.



They distribute food and medicine, mobilize volunteers and preserve moral authority outside government control. In a future Cuban transition toward freedom, these networks could help rebuild civic responsibility, social trust and democratic institutions.



Weakening them would damage the human infrastructure necessary for national recovery. Washington should therefore treat religious freedom as an essential component of its strategy to counter China’s expanding influence in the Western Hemisphere.



Congress and the administration should investigate surveillance technologies that could facilitate repression, strengthen independent documentation of religious freedom violations, support secure communications for vulnerable civil society organizations and protect faith-based humanitarian networks.



These policies must rest on credible evidence, not assumptions that every Chinese investment is sinister or that Beijing directs every authoritarian abuse.



The strategic challenge is broader than espionage. It is about whether China’s growing influence helps authoritarian governments control the remaining institutions that their citizens still trust.



Protecting those institutions is an American strategic interest. Freedom of religion is not peripheral to a free society. It is one of the places where freedom begins.

쿠바 내 중국의 위협은 스파이 활동 그 이상이다(Ⅲ) 테오 A 바분(칼럼니스트) 다니엘 오르테가와 로사리오 무릴로 부부의 공동 대통령제 아래에서 (니카라과) 정부는 독립적인 시민사회를 체계적으로 해체해 왔다. 교회, 성직자, 종교 단체들은 사법적이거나 또는 경찰을 동원한 괴롭힘, 감시, 종교행사와 언론 및 소통 등의 제한, 법적 지위 박탈에 직면했다. 중국의 통치모델은 권위주의 정부들에게 기술과 규제를 통해 독립 기관을 반드시 없애지 않고도 어떻게 더욱 약화시킬 수 있는지 본보기를 제공한다. 미국인들이 왜 신경 써야 하는가? 쿠바와 니카라과의 교회는 단순한 예배 장소 그 이상이기 때문이다. 이들은 신뢰의 네트워크, 인도주의적 지원, 리더십, 그리고 지역사회 위기극복능력의 중심지이다. 그들은 식량과 의약품을 배포하고, 자원봉사자를 결집하며, 정부 통제 밖에서 도덕적 권위를 유지한다. 미래 쿠바가 자유체제로 전환할 때 이러한 네트워크는 시민 책임, 사회적 신뢰, 민주적 제도 재건에 기여할 수 있다. 이들을 약화시키면 국가 회복에 필요한 인적 인프라가 손상될 것이다. 따라서 워싱턴은 종교의 자유를 서반구에서 중국의 영향력 확대에 대응하기 위한 전략의 필수 요소로 다뤄야 한다. 의회와 행정부는 억압을 촉진할 수 있는 감시 기술을 조사하고, 종교의 자유 침해에 대한 독립적인 실태기록을 강화하며, 취약한 시민사회 단체들을 위한 안전한 통신을 지원하고, 신앙 기반 인도주의 네트워크를 보호해야 한다. 이 정책들은 모든 중국의 투자가 사악하다거나 베이징이 모든 권위주의적 학대를 지휘한다는 가정이 아니라, 신뢰할 만한 증거에 근거해야 한다. 전략적 도전은 첩보 행위를 넘어선다. 중국의 영향력 확대가 권위주의 정부가 국민들이 여전히 신뢰하는 나머지 제도들을 통제하는 데 도움이 되는지에 관한 문제다. 이러한 체제를 보호하는 것은 미국의 국익에 부합한다. 종교의 자유는 자유 사회에서 부수적인 것이 아니다. 이곳은 자유가 시작되는 원점 중의 하나이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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