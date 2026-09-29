[WT논평] Why were millionaires getting unemployment benefits?

Over the past decade, tens of thousands of tax filers with incomes of $1 million or more were collectively paid $812 million in jobless benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.



In 2024 alone, 10,100 million-dollar earners received nearly $97.4 million in unemployment compensation.



The number of millionaires on the unemployment rolls and the amounts paid to them have also been steadily increasing in recent years.



Although states are largely responsible for administering unemployment programs, a 1964 U.S. Department of Labor ruling prohibited states from using means testing to limit eligibility. As a result, states have been required to provide financial assistance to anyone who loses a job - even if they continue earning $1 million a year or more.



Because unemployment programs are funded primarily by taxing employers, this federal mandate is effectively a reverse Robin Hood tax that takes from struggling small businesses to give to the idle rich and self-sufficient.



I cannot think of a more outrageous example of government waste that demonstrates how out of touch Washington is than paying millionaires not to work.



Yet when I offered an amendment, the Ending Unemployment Payments to Jobless Millionaires Act, a Democratic senator spoke against my proposal, claiming it would “undermine” the program.



My amendment ultimately passed and is now law. As a result, tax dollars sent to Washington may no longer be spent on unemployment benefits for anyone making $1 million or more annually. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that this could save as much as $100 million over the next decade.



My message to the affluent finance bros being cut off from Uncle Sam’s unemployment trust fund is simple. If you are fortunate enough to make $1 million or more per year without having to work, then you should be counting your blessings - not collecting jobless benefits.

백만장자들이 왜 실업급여를 받았나? 조니 언스트(상원의원) 지난 10년간 소득이 100만달러(우리 돈 13억원 이상) 이상인 납세자 수만명이 실업보험기금으로부터 총 8억1200만달러에 달하는 실업급여를 받았다. 2024년 한 해에만 100만달러 이상의 소득자 1만100명이 총 9740만달러의 실업급여를 받았다. 이들은 1인당 9650달러를 받은 셈이다. 실업급여 수급자 명단의 백만장자 수와 그들에게 지급된 금액도 최근 몇 년간 꾸준히 증가했다. 실업급여 프로그램의 운영 책임은 대부분 각 주 정부에 있지만, 1964년 미국 노동부의 유권해석에 따라 각 주가 자산 조사(소득 심사)를 통해 수급 자격을 제한하는 것은 금지되어 있다. 그 결과 각 주는 연간 100만달러 또는 그 이상을 계속 벌어들이는 사람이라도 직장을 잃은 누구에게나 실업급여를 지급해야만 했다. 실업급여 프로그램은 주로 고용주에게서 세금을 걷어 자금을 조달하기 때문에, 제도 자체가 역 로빈 후드 세금과 같아서, 고군분투하는 소규모 기업들이 낸 세금을 게으른 부유층과 자급자족하는 이들에게 쥐여 주는 꼴이다. 워싱턴이 얼마나 현실과 동떨어져 있는지를 보여주는 황당한 정부 예산 낭비 사례로는, 일도 안 하는 백만장자들에게 돈을 쥐여 주는 것보다 더한 것은 없을 것이라고 생각한다. 하지만 내가 ‘실직 백만장자 실업급여 지급 중단법’이라는 수정안을 제출했을 때, 한 민주당 상원의원은 내 수정안에 반대하는 토론자로 나서 이 프로그램의 본질을 훼손할 것이라고 주장했다. 내 수정안은 결국 통과되어 현재 법률로 제정되었다. 그 결과, 워싱턴에 보내진 세금은 연간 100만달러 이상 버는 사람의 실업수당에 더 이상 사용되지 않는다. 의회 예산국은 향후 10년간 최대 1억달러의 절감 효과가 있을 것으로 추정했다. 미국 연방 정부의 실업신탁기금 지원 대상에서 제외된 부유한 금융계 종사자들에게 내가 전하고 싶은 메시지는 아주 간단하다. 만약 당신이 일하지 않고도 연간 100만달러 이상을 벌 수 있을 만큼의 행운아라면, 실업급여를 챙겨 받을 게 아니라 자신이 누리는 복에 감사해야 마땅하다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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