[WT논평] Xi’s new mobilization law prepares China for prolonged war(Ⅰ)

On Oct. 1, a new mobilization law will take effect in China ? one that puts Xi Jinping’s stamp on mounting war preparations.



The measure, an update of the country’s 2010 National Defense Mobilization Law, gives China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, expanded ability to control the national economy, supply chains, technology and critical infrastructure.



Enacted in late August, the law incorporates Mr. Xi’s “Military-Civil Fusion” principles into law, essentially harnessing all enterprises ? whether public, joint venture or private ? as well as schools, civil infrastructure, the populace and relevant technologies to support national defense.



It also expands the government’s authority to draft citizens across a wide age range into the armed forces or reserves.



As commander in chief of China’s Central Military Commission, Mr. Xi already possesses the power to mobilize the country against “threats to national sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and China’s development interests.” The new law takes things a step further, enshrining his aggressive foreign policy precepts in national legislation.



Civilian resources can now be requisitioned for the “rapid transition from peacetime to wartime and to transform economic and social strength into national defense strength.” The central government likewise can dip into provincial and local budgets for national defense and mobilization needs under the statute.



By revising the National Defense Mobilization Law, Mr. Xi can tap into China’s high-technology sectors and the personnel who work in them in times of war or national emergency. That was one of Mr. Xi’s goals, as China is surging ahead in critical areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics. The central government will establish expanded stockpiles of critical materials and control their supply chains. In fact, the PLA would control the entire range of China’s critical infrastructure, roads, railways, telecommunications and space assets, and the PLA can requisition any materials or capabilities it needs.



The measure has Taiwanese analysts on alert, and for good reason. They have reasonably interpreted it as a means to prepare for military action against the island.

시진핑의 새 동원법으로 중국은 장기전을 대비하다(Ⅰ) 래리 M 워첼(칼럼니스트) 10월1일, 중국에서 새 동원령이 효력을 발효한다. 이는 시진핑 주석의 의도가 강하게 반영된, 전쟁 준비 강화 조치 중 하나이다. 2010년의 국방동원법을 갱신한 이 법안은, 중국의 인민해방군이 국가 경제, 공급망, 기술 및 핵심 인프라를 통제할 수 있는 권한을 대폭 확대한다. 8월 말에 통과된 이 법은, 공공 기업, 합작 기업, 민간 기업을 막론하고, 모든 기업뿐 아니라 학교, 민간 기반 시설, 민간의 노무(지원), 관련 기술까지 국방을 지원하도록 동원함으로써, 시의 ‘군민융합’ 원칙들을 법률로 확실하게 뒷받침한다. 이 법안은 또 폭넓은 연령대의 시민들을 군대나 예비군으로 징집할 수 있도록 정부의 권한을 확대한다. 이제 민간 자원을 징발하여 “평시에서 전시로의 신속한 전환과 경제·사회적 역량을 국방력으로 전환”할 수 있게 되었다. 중앙정부 역시 이 법에 따라 국방과 동원 수요를 위해 성(省) 및 지방 예산을 전용할 수 있다. 중국 중앙군사위원회 총사령관인 시는 이미 “국가 주권, 통일, 영토 보전 및 중국의 발전 이익에 대한 위협”에 맞서 국가를 총동원할 권한을 갖고 있다. 이 신법은 한 걸음 더 나아가, 그의 공세적인 외교 정책 지침들을 국내법에 충실하게 반영했다. 국방동원법 개정으로, 시 주석은 전시나 국가 비상사태 때에 중국의 첨단 기술 부문과 그곳에 종사하는 인력을 동원할 수 있게 되었다. 이는 인공지능과 로봇공학 등 핵심 분야에서 중국이 빠르게 성장하고 있는데, 그것은 시 주석이 추구해 온 목표 중 하나였다. 중앙 정부는 핵심 물자의 비축량을 확대하고 공급망을 통제할 것이다. 실제로 인민해방군은 중국의 모든 핵심 기반 시설, 도로, 철도, 통신 및 우주 자산을 장악하고 필요한 물자나 역량을 언제든 징발할 수 있게 되었다. 이 법은 대만 분석가들을 긴장시켰고, 그럴 만한 이유가 있다. 그들은 이 법안을 대만에 대한 군사 행동 준비 수단으로 합리적으로 해석하고 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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