(FILES) US President Donald Trump is joined by the new Chair of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh (L) as they walk to the East Room of the White House during a swearing in ceremony for Warsh, in Washington, DC on May 22, 2026. The US Federal Reserve goes into a key rate-setting meeting this week, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for September 15?16, 2026. Markets are expecting policymakers to pull the trigger on a rate hike to tackle persistently high inflation -- and analysts say central bank chief Kevin Warsh's credibility is on the line. The world's largest economy has been dealing with years of higher-than-target inflation, and prices have surged in the wake of US President Donald Trump's war on Iran, his signature tariff policies and the ongoing AI boom. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP)/2026-09-14 00:10:48/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2026 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> [속보] 워시 '트럼프에 메시지' 질문엔 "할 말 없다" <연합> Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지