[WT논평] A 21-year-old with a laptop just exposed how dumb we are about polls(Ⅱ)

Here’s the part that should keep you up at night. Mr. Prakash also faked a Wisconsin poll showing Francesca Hong up by 20 points (she lost) and a Nevada poll that a popular aggregator on X happily gobbled up. Three states. One guy. One laptop. The margin of error was, technically, 100%.



Now, the cynical among us immediately assumed this was a scheme to manipulate prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket, where people bet real money on elections, rather than on baseball or whatever President Trump’s teleprompter operator is up to. But investigators found Mr. Prakash didn’t bet a dime. He did this, it seems, purely for the intellectual thrill and the eternal glory of being right.



Not everyone is buying it.



Here’s the genuinely terrifying takeaway, and Mr. Prakash himself said it best: “If one person can do this, what can a serious operation do in the future?”



What indeed. The 2026 midterms are barreling toward us, and 2028 is looming right behind them. If a lone college grad can make Ms. Bass’ team retweet fiction, imagine what a well-funded operation ? Democratic, Republican, or something with a Russian or Chinese accent ? could pull off with actual resources.



Democratic strategist Lis Smith put it grimly to The New York Times: “Every candidate in 2028 will have their own cooked poll factory. Polls now are not just a way of measuring the horse race. It’s a way for candidates and their allies to influence the horse race.”



A cooked poll factory. For every candidate. The elections of the near future may not be won by whoever’s most popular but by whoever’s best at lying about being popular. Either party could, quite literally, fabricate its way to advantage.



So thank you, Rahil Prakash. You didn’t rig an election. You did something scarier. You showed us how easy it would be.

21살 청년, 여론조사를 농락하다(Ⅱ) 조지프 컬(칼럼니스트) 이제부터가 잠 못 들게 할 진짜 무서운 대목이다. 프라카시는 프란체스카 홍이 20점 차로 앞서는 것처럼 보이는 위스콘신 여론조사 결과(실제로는 홍이 패했다)와 X 플랫폼의 유명 여론조사 집계 사이트가 검증 없이 무작정 받아들여 퍼뜨린 네바다 여론조사 결과를 조작했다. 세 개 주, 한 사람, 노트북 한 대. 엄밀히 따져보면 오차 범위는 100%였다. 냉소적인 사람들은 이것이 칼시(Kalshi)나 폴리마켓(Polymarket) 같은 예측 시장을 조작하려는 음모라고 즉시 생각했다. 이들 시장에서는 사람들이 야구나 트럼프 대통령의 텔레프롬프터 담당자가 하고 있는 일보다는 선거 결과에 실제로 돈을 건다. 하지만 조사 결과 프라카시는 단 한 푼도 걸지 않았다. 그는 단지 지적 쾌감과 자신이 옳다는 끝없는 자기만족을 위해서 그 일을 한 것으로 보인다. 모두가 이를 받아들이는 것은 아니다. 정말 소름 끼치는 핵심은 바로 이것이다. 프라카시가 가장 잘 표현했듯이, “한 개인이 이렇게 할 수 있는데, 조직적인 세력이 나선다면 미래에는 어떤 일이 벌어질까?” 정말 그렇다. 2026년 중간선거가 코앞으로 다가왔고, 2028년 대선도 불안하게 바로 뒤따라오고 있다. 대학 졸업생 한 명이 배스팀으로 하여금 허위 정보를 리트윗하게 만들 수 있었는데, 자금력이 풍부한 조직(민주당이든 공화당이든, 아니면 러시아나 중국 억양을 쓰는 어떤 조직이든)이 실제 자원을 투입한다면 어떤 일이 벌어질지 상상해 보라. 민주당 전략가 리스 스미스는 뉴욕타임스에서 암울하게 전망했다. “2028년에는 모든 후보가 여론조사 결과를 만들어 내는 각각의 날조 조직을 갖게 될 것이다. 이제 여론조사는 단순히 경합 구도를 측정하는 수단이 아니다. 후보와 그들의 지지자들이 경합 구도에 영향을 미치는 수단이 되었다.” 여론조사를 날조하는 조작 시스템. 모든 후보에게 적용된다. 가까운 미래의 선거는 가장 인기 있는 후보가 아니라 인기 있는 척 거짓말을 가장 잘하는 후보가 승리할지도 모른다. 어느 정당이든 말 그대로 여론조사 결과를 날조하여 유리한 고지를 점할 수 있다. 라힐 프라카시, 진심으로 고맙습니다. 당신은 선거를 조작한 게 아니다. 당신은 훨씬 더 무서운 일을 일깨웠다. 당신은 우리에게 선거 여론 조작이 얼마나 쉬운지를 보여줬다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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