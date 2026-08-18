[WT논평] General says China space weapons threat a major challenge(Ⅲ)

A Chinese national pleaded guilty on Monday to illegally attempting to buy and export to China restricted U.S. military equipment used for communicating with satellites.



The case highlights Beijing’s preparations for targeting American satellites in a future conflict and bolstering its military communications.



Dingwei Chen, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court in Utah to violating the Arms Export Control Act for trying to obtain military-grade satellite modems and radios from three U.S. defense contractors.



Chen worked covertly with several others in attempting to buy and smuggle the satellite communications modems, court documents state.



Amid growing U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan, Senate intelligence oversight legislators want U.S. intelligence agencies to set up a special unit to monitor warning signs of a Chinese assault on the self-rule island.



A section of the fiscal 2027 intelligence authorization bill would require Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, who was sworn into office on Aug. 3, and Bradley Hansell, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, to create the new intelligence group.



The bill language calls for the new China-Taiwan Strategic Warning Task Force to be set up within two months of passage of the annual intelligence law.



The goal of the task force will be to “lead the efforts of the intelligence community with respect to providing indications and warning of any military aggression by the People’s Republic of China against Taiwan.”



U.S. intelligence officials worried the United States would be unable to spot the early warning signs of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.



The assessment stated that PLA modernization, stepped-up operational activity and the use of civilian ferries during military exercises near Taiwan were “eroding” U.S. intelligence agencies’ efforts to detect unusual activity or preparation for “an attack on Taiwan.”

장군은 중국의 우주 무기 위협이 중대한 도전이라고 말했다(Ⅲ) 빌 거츠(국가안보 전문기자) 중국 국적자 한 명이 위성통신에 사용되는 수출 금지 품목인 미국산 군사 장비를 불법적으로 구매하여 중국으로 밀수출하려 한 혐의에 대해 월요일 유죄를 인정했다. 이 사건의 하이라이트는 베이징이 미래 분쟁에서 미국의 위성을 표적으로 삼는, 그들의 군사통신 강화 준비를 하고 있다는 점이다. 딩웨이 첸(丁伟陈·29)은 유타주 연방법원에서 세 곳의 미국 계약자로부터 군용 위성 모뎀과 무전기를 입수하려 한 행위가 무기 수출 통제법을 위반한 혐의였고, 유죄를 인정했다. 법원에 제출된 공식 문서들에 따르면 첸은 위성통신 모뎀을 구매하고 밀수 시도를 하며 여러 사람과 은밀히 공모했다. 대만을 둘러싼 미·중 긴장이 고조되는 가운데 상원 정보위원회 의원들은 미국 정보기관들이 중국이 대만에 대한 공격 징후를 감시할 특별부서를 설치하도록 요구하고 있다. 2027 회계연도 정보 승인 법 조항은 8월3일 취임선서를 한 국가정보국장 제이 클레이튼과 국방부 정보·안보담당 차관 브래들리 한셀에게 새로운 정보조직을 만들 것을 요구하고 있다. 법안에 따르면, 새로 구성될 ‘중국·대만 전략적 경고 태스크포스’는 연례 정보법이 통과된 후 두 달 이내에 설치되어야 한다. 이 태스크포스의 목표는 “중국 인민공화국의 대만에 대한 일체의 군사적 공격 징후 탐색과 사전 경고와 관련하여 정보 공동체의 노력을 주도하는 것”이다. 미국 정보 당국자들은 미국이 중국의 대만 침공에 대한 조기 경고 신호를 분간하지 못할 것을 우려했다. 그 평가 보고서는 중국 인민해방군의 현대화, 작전 활동 강화, 그리고 대만 인근에서 군사훈련 중 민간 여객선을 사용하는 등 미국 정보기관이 중국 군의 특이 활동이나 대만에 대한 공격 준비를 사전 탐지하려는 노력을 약화시키고 있다고 지적했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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