[WT논평] Iran, North Korea, Russia care only about regime survival(Ⅱ)

The men also talked about easing of sanctions in return for Mr. Putin’s negotiating in good faith to end Russia’s barbaric war on Ukraine.



Nor does Mr. Putin have any empathy for the innocent Ukrainian hospitals, maternity wards or neighborhoods that the Russian military has rained hell down upon.



There is no evidence that Mr. Putin would ever seek a commercial reset with the West at the cost of abandoning his strategic objective of conquering Ukraine and violently demarcating the Kremlin’s self-designated sphere of influence.



In return for Tehran’s agreement to negotiate on its nuclear program and to open the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. lifted the blockade on Iran’s ports, enabling the ruling regime to earn billions of dollars in revenue by selling oil at market prices.



Speaking shortly after the memorandum of understanding was signed, Vice President J.D. Vance noted that we want Iran “to have a successful country, but only if they do what’s necessary to commit long-term to not building a nuclear weapon.”



That is because, just like its axis-of-dictatorship allies, Russia and North Korea, Iran’s kleptocratic theocracy does not exist to promote its citizens’ well-being. Rather, it exists to violate citizens’ human rights with impunity.



The Trump administration should be lauded for trying to use commercial incentives to bring our adversaries to the negotiating table. After all, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill rightly argued that it “was better to jaw-jaw than war-war.”



Yet that approach - even if it demonstrated to domestic opponents of those regimes what a better future might hold as a proof of concept - has to this point led to a series of diplomatic dead ends.



As long as these rogue dictatorships remain in power, there appears to be no better option than to revive President Reagan’s pragmatic national security strategy based on deterrence, containment and deep partnerships with our closest allies around the world.

이란, 북한, 러시아는 오직 정권 유지에만 집착한다(Ⅱ) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 이들은 또 러시아의 야만적인 우크라이나 전쟁을 끝내기 위해 푸틴이 성실하게 협상에 임하는 대가로 제재 완화를 거론했다. 푸틴은 우크라이나의 병원, 산부인과, 주거 지역 등 무고한 사람들에게 지옥같이 무자비하게 쏟아부은 러시아군의 공격에 대해 어떤 공감도 갖고 있지 않다. 푸틴이 우크라이나 점령과 크렘린이 자의적으로 설계한 영향권을 폭력적으로 확정하려던 전략적 목표를 포기하는 비용을 감내하면서까지 서방과 상업적 관계 회복을 꾀할 조짐도 없다. 테헤란이 핵 프로그램 협상에 동의하고 호르무즈해협을 개방한 대가로, 미국은 이란 항구에 대한 봉쇄를 해제했고, 그 결과 이란 정권은 석유를 시장가격으로 팔아 수십억 달러의 국고 수익을 올릴 수 있었다. 양해각서 서명 직후 연설에서 부통령 JD 밴스는 우리는 이란이 “성공한 나라가 되기를 바란다. 그러나 이것은 장기적으로 핵무기를 제조하지 않겠다고 약속하는 데 필요한 것들을 할 때만 가능할 것”이라고 언급했다. 이는 러시아와 북한 같은 독재의 축 동맹국들과 마찬가지로, 이란의 심각하게 부패한 신정체제가 시민들의 복지를 증진하기 위해 존재하는 것이 아니라 아무 제재 없이 인권을 침해하기 위해 존재하기 때문이다. 트럼프 행정부가 상업적 인센티브로 적대국들을 협상 테이블로 끌어내려 한 시도는 찬사받아야 한다. 결국 윈스턴 처칠 영국 총리가 “전쟁보다 회담(말)하는 것이 낫다”고 주장한 것이 옳았다. 그러나 이러한 접근은 해당 정권의 국내 반대 세력에게 더 나은 미래의 가능성을 보여주는 청사진 역할은 했을지언정, 지금까지는 일련의 외교적 교착 상태로 이어지곤 했다. 이러한 불량 독재 정권들이 권력을 유지하는 한, 레이건 대통령의 ‘억지, 봉쇄, 그리고 전 세계 가장 가까운 동맹국들과의 긴밀한 파트너십’에 기초한 실용적 국가안보 전략을 되살리는 것보다 더 나은 선택은 없어 보인다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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