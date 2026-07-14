[WT논평] An islandwide blackout strikes Cuba for the second time this week as its grid crumbles

An islandwide blackout struck Cuba on Friday for the second time this week as the nation of nearly 10 million people grapples with a crumbling power grid and fuel shortages stemming from a U.S. energy blockade.



While total blackouts have become increasingly common in the Caribbean country, it’s unusual for back-to-back ones to hit just days apart. Cuba’s Electric Union confirmed the outage on X.



Authorities in Cuba said the cause of the blackout was a “fluctuation in the parameters” following a failure in a line connecting the provinces of Santa Clara and Sancti Sp·ritus.



The electrical grid in Cuba is particularly fragile, both due to the lack of maintenance of its aging infrastructure - some power plants are over 30 years old - and the scarcity of the fuels on which it depends.



“It has been another very difficult week under the impact of the energy blockade: two disconnections of the National Electric System (SEN), almost no fuel to power the plants, and several units out of service,” Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on his social media account.



Authorities reported that they have already begun restoring power to some areas.



On Monday, another massive blackout affected nearly 10 million people nationwide. Authorities reported during the week that service was gradually being restored from that outage.



Friday’s national collapse of the electricity system is the fourth so far this year. A blackout in mid-May affected the island’s eastern provinces, while a blackout in mid-March struck the entire island.



Fuel has been running out across Cuba since January, when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to the island, deepening the island’s ongoing economic and financial crisis. Public transportation has largely been halted, and officials have canceled tens of thousands of surgeries.



Cuba produces only 40% of the fuel it needs, while the 730,000 barrels of oil delivered by a Russian tanker in late March ran out by the end of April. The government also has been rationing power with intentional outages that can stretch to more than 24 consecutive hours.

이번 주 쿠바에 두 번째로 섬 전체에 정전이 발생했고, 전력망이 붕괴되고 있다 연합통신 금요일 쿠바섬 전역에 이번 주 들어 두 번째로 정전이 발생했고, 인구 1000만명의 국가가 미국의 에너지 봉쇄로 초래된 연료 부족과 무너져 가는 전력망과 씨름을 하고 있다. 카리브해 국가에서 전국 정전이 점점 더 자주 일어나지만, 며칠 간격으로 연달아 발생하는 경우는 드물다. 쿠바의 전기회사가 X에서 정전 사실을 확인했다. 쿠바 당국은 정전 원인을 산타클라라와 산티스피리투스 주를 연결하는 송전선의 고장 이후 발생한 ‘매개변수의 변동’이라고 밝혔다. 쿠바의 전력망은 특히 취약한데, 일부 발전소의 수명이 30년을 넘었을 만큼 오래돼 낡은 인프라의 유지·보수관리 부실과 이에 필요한 연료 부족 때문이다. “에너지 봉쇄의 영향이 지속돼 매우 힘든 한 주였다. 국가전력시스템(SEN)이 두 차례 단전됐고, 발전소에는 가동할 연료가 거의 없었으며, 여러 발전기의 가동마저 중단됐다”고 마누엘 마레로 총리가 자신의 사회관계망서비스 계정에서 말했다. 당국은 이미 일부 지역에서 전력 복구를 시작했다고 보고했다. 월요일에는 또 한 차례 대규모 정전으로 전국에서 거의 1000만명이 피해를 받았다. 당국은 주간 발표를 통해 해당 정전 사태가 점차 복구되고 있다고 밝혔다. 금요일에 발생한 전국적인 전력 시스템 마비는 올해 들어서만 네 번째이다. 5월 중순에는 섬 동부 지방에서 정전이 발생했고, 3월 중순에는 정전이 섬 전체를 강타했다. 1월부터 쿠바 전역에서 연료가 바닥나고 있다. 미국 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 섬에 석유를 판매하거나 공급하는 모든 국가에 관세를 부과하겠다고 위협하며, 섬의 지속적인 경제 및 금융 위기를 심화시켰다. 대중교통은 대부분 중단되었고, 당국은 수만 건의 수술을 취소했다. 쿠바는 필요한 연료의 40%만 생산하고 있으며, 3월 하순 러시아 유조선이 실어 온 석유 73만배럴은 4월 말에 바닥났다. 정부는 또한 24시간 이상 지속될 수도 있는 계획정전을 통해 전력 배급을 하고 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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