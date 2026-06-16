[WT논평] China shifts narrative in praising PLA for Tiananmen massacre(Ⅲ)

Anecdotal experiences of foreigners living in China often include stories about otherwise well-educated and informed Chinese people never having seen iconic Tiananmen-related images like ‘tank man’ or the ‘Goddess of Democracy’ and having very little knowledge about the 1989 protest movement other than ‘something bad happened,’” the report said.



The tank man was a lone Chinese dissident who risked his life and stood in front of a line of tanks headed for Tiananmen Square in a bid to halt the operation. He was never identified by name.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a Senate hearing on Tuesday that the White House is reviewing a multibillion arms package for Taiwan.



Sen. Chris Coons, Delaware Democrat, said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing that there is bipartisan support for selling weapons to Taiwan to deter China, a nation he called the most significant U.S. strategic threat. Mr. Coons said Congress in January “pre-approved” a $14 billion package, but the State Department over the past six month has not formally approved the sale.



Mr. Rubio said an $11 billion arms package was approved in December and was larger than all arms sold during the entire four years of the Biden administration.



“The other $14 billion is being reviewed. It’s under review. I think it’s been noted but it hasn’t been approved. It’s under review by the White House,” the secretary said.



President Trump said after last month’s summit in Beijing that he is considering holding off on arms sales to Taiwan in exchange for improved trade relations with China.



Beijing opposes the arms sales to what it regards as its chief rival.



“We want to see the status quo preserved as it is at this moment,” Mr. Rubio said. “It’s a very … delicate relationship to balance, but our policy on Taiwan is not changing.”

중국이 천안문 학살을 인민해방군 찬양 이야기로 바꾸다(Ⅲ) 빌 거츠(국방 전문 기자) 중국에 거주하는 외국인들의 일화적인 경험에는 교육을 잘 받고 정보에 밝은 중국인들도 그 외의 다른 면에서는 ‘탱크맨’이나 ‘민주주의의 여신’ 같은 천안문과 관련된 상징적인 이미지를 본 적이 없고, 1989년 시위운동에 대해 ‘나쁜 일이 일어났었다’는 것 외에는 아는 것이 거의 없다는 이야기가 포함되어 있다”고 보고서는 전했다. 탱크맨은 목숨을 걸고 천안문광장으로 향하는 전차 행렬 앞에 서서 작전을 중지시키려 했던 외로운 중국 반체제 인사였다. 그의 이름은 확인되지 않았다. 국무장관 마르코 루비오는 화요일 상원 청문회에서 백악관이 대만에 수십억 달러 규모의 무기 패키지를 검토 중이라고 말했다. 델라웨어 민주당 상원의원 크리스 쿤스는 상원 외교위원회 청문회에서 중국을 억제하기 위해 대만에 무기를 판매하는 데 초당적 지지가 있으며, 중국을 미국의 가장 중대한 전략적 위협이라고 말했다. 쿤스는 1월에 의회가 140억달러 규모의 패키지를 “사전승인”했지만, 지난 6개월간 국무부는 공식적으로 매각을 승인하지 않았다고 말했다. 루비오는 110억달러 규모의 무기 패키지가 12월에 승인되었으며 이는 바이든 행정부 4년 동안 판매된 전체 무기 규모보다 더 크다고 말했다. “나머지 140억달러는 검토되고 있다. 특별히 언급은 있었지만 승인되지는 않았다. 백악관에서 검토 중이다”라고 장관이 말했다. 트럼프 대통령은 지난달 베이징 정상회담 이후 중국과의 무역관계 개선 대가로 대만에 대한 무기 판매를 보류하는 방안을 검토 중이라고 밝혔다. 베이징은 자신들의 주요 경쟁자로 간주하는 국가에 무기 판매를 반대한다. “우리는 지금 이 순간 그대로 현상 유지되길 원한다”며 “정말, 균형에 대한 미묘한 관계이지만, 대만 정책은 변하지 않고 있다”고 루비오가 말했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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