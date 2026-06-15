The report concluded: “Despite the nearly four decades of intervening censorship and recent attempts to rewrite the narrative, the brutal response of the Chinese Communist Party against its own population’s efforts to have a greater say in their own governance will continue to inform international perspectives of the Party, the nature of the regime, and its willingness to commit atrocities to remain in power.”



Between April and June 1989, tens of thousands of students, workers and other Chinese, prompted by the death of a reformist communist leader, took over Beijing’s main Tiananmen Square to demand free speech and oppose CCP rule. At one point the protesters erected a statue similar to the Statue of Liberty, which they called “the goddess of democracy.”



On May 20, 1989, then-Chinese Premier Li Peng declared martial law, and PLA forces began mobilizing in preparation to forcibly clear the square.



On June 4, PLA armored personnel carriers moved into the square, crushing unarmed protesters beneath the treads. Troops then fired automatic weapons into crowds of unarmed civilians.



Official Chinese government estimates put the death toll at 200 killed and 7,000 wounded.



However, declassified cables from Britain and other foreign governments estimated the loss of life to be as many 10,000 people killed, with many thousands wounded.



After the massacre, the CCP launched a decades-long propaganda and information warfare narrative to spin the events at Tiananmen.



The information operations were partially successful through a long-term campaign of suppression and censorship that sought to gradually erase the attack from popular memory.



Chinese media remains barred from mentioning June 4, which is also banned from school curricula, blocked from inclusion in textbooks and purged from all public commemoration.



The global suppression campaign has been largely successful and now extends to all Chinese artificial intelligence chatbots, which are rigorously trained to avoid all mention of Tiananmen.

중국이 천안문 학살을 인민해방군 찬양 이야기로 바꾸다(Ⅱ) 빌 거츠(국방 전문 기자) 보고서 결론: “거의 40년에 걸친 정부가 행한 검열과 최근 사건의 프레임을 바꾸려는 시도에도 불구하고, 중국 공산당이 통치과정에서 더 큰 발언권을 가지려는 자국민의 요구에 대해 가한 잔혹한 대응은 앞으로도 국제사회가 당을 바라보는 시각, 정권의 본질, 그리고 권력을 유지하기 위해서라면 극악무도한 행위도 서슴지 않을 것이라는 (당의)의지를 판단하는 결정적인 요인으로 남을 것이다.” 1989년 4월부터 6월 사이, 공산당 개혁파 지도자의 사망에 자극받아 수만 명의 학생, 노동자, 기타 중국인들이 베이징의 주요 톈안먼 광장을 점거해 표현의 자유를 요구하고 공산당 통치에 반대했다. 한때 시위대는 자유의 여신상과 유사한 동상을 세웠으며, 이를 “민주주의의 여신”이라 불렀다. 1989년 5월 20일, 당시 중국 총리 리펑은 계엄령을 선포했고, 광장을 강제 정리하기 위해 인민해방군을 동원하기 시작했다. 6월 4일, 인민해방군 장갑 수송차(APC)가 광장에 진입해, 무장하지 않은 시위대를 깔아뭉개며 나갔다. 그리고 병사들은 무장하지 않은 민간인 군중을 향해 자동화기를 발사했다. 중국 정부 공식 추정치는 사망자 수를 200명, 부상자 7000명으로 추산하고 있다. 그러나 영국과 다른 외국 정부의 비밀 해제된 전신(외교문서)에 따르면 인명 피해는 사망 최대 1만명, 수천 명이 부상당했다고 추정했다. 학살 이후, 중국 공산당은 톈안먼 사건을 왜곡하기 위해 수십 년간 선전과 정보전에 착수했다. 정보 작전은 사람들의 기억 속에서 결국에는 인민을 공격했다는 사실을 지우려고 장기적인 억압과 검열 캠페인을 벌였고 부분적으로는 성공했다. 중국 언론은 6월 4일을 언급하는 것이 금지되고 있으며, 학교 교육과정에서도 금지되었고, 교과서에 실리는 것도 금지되었으며 모든 공개 기념행사에서도 제외되었다. 글로벌 탄압 캠페인은 대체로 성공적이었고 이제는 모든 중국의 인공지능 챗봇까지 확대되었으며, (챗봇은) 모든 톈안먼 사태 언급을 피하도록 엄격하게 훈련을 받았다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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