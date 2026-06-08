[WT논평] Western civilization will not survive ‘suicidal empathy’(Ⅱ)

Besides Judeo-Christian values, the West rose to greatness through capitalism, which brought us the Industrial Revolution and a booming middle class. Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations” was published the year the Declaration of Independence was adopted. One provided for a republic based on limited government and human rights; the other established the rationale for free markets.



Both are imperiled. A 2025 poll found that 62% of Americans younger than 30 support socialism. New York and Seattle have socialist mayors. Collectivism is a forced march backward to a world of serfs and lords.



The family is also on the decline. Although not a uniquely Western institution, it provides the foundation of Western civilization. In 1970, married couples were 70% of U.S. households. Today, they are 47%. Nearly 40% of children are born to unmarried couples. In 2024, the United States reached a record-low fertility rate of 1.6 children per woman, below the 2.1 needed to maintain population stability.



No industrialized nation has a fertility rate anywhere near the replacement level. Cradles are not empty in the Third World. In sub-Saharan Africa, the fertility rate is 6.0. Civilizations that are confident about their future have children. Those that lack confidence do not.



The West is also afflicted by what psychologist Gad Saad calls “suicidal empathy.”



It took centuries to build Western civilization. It is taking decades to demolish it. We were not paying attention to what our children were being taught in school and how the public was misled by media. We slumbered while America burned.



If the West is lost, then a new dark age will descend in the blink of an eye. Instead of barbarians on horseback, Muslims with Shariah and Marxists calling themselves progressives will dance on the ruins.

서구 문명은 ‘자멸적 공감’으로 살아남지 못할 것이다(Ⅱ) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 유대·기독교적 가치 외에도, 서구는 자본주의를 통해 위대해졌으며, 이는 산업혁명과 번창하는 중산층을 탄생시켰다. 애덤 스미스의 ‘국부론’은 독립선언서가 채택된 해에 출판되었다. 하나는 제한된 (힘을 가지는) 정부와 인권에 기반한 공화국을 규정했다; 다른 하나는 자유시장의 이론적 근거를 확립했다. 하지만 이 둘 모두가 위태롭다. 2025년 여론조사에 따르면 30세 이하 미국인의 62%가 사회주의를 지지한다. 뉴욕과 시애틀에는 사회주의 성향의 시장을 배출했다. 집산주의는 농노와 영주가 있던 세계를 향해 강제로 후퇴하는 것이다. 가족제도가 쇠퇴하고 있다. (가족이) 서구만의 독특한 제도는 아니지만 서구 문명의 토대가 되었다. 1970년에는 미국 가구의 70%가 결혼한 부부였다. 오늘날에는 47%이다. 자녀의 40%가량이 미혼의 두 사람 사이에서 태어난다. 2024년 미국 여성 1인당 합계출산율은 1.6명으로 기록적인 저출산인데, 인구 안정을 유지하는 데 필요한 (대체출산율) 2.1에도 미치지 못한다. 산업화 된 국가는 어디에서도 합계출산율이 대체출산율에 가깝지도 않다. 제3세계의 요람은 비어 있지 않다. 사하라사막 남쪽 아프리카, 합계출산율은 6.0이다. 미래에 대해 확신하는 문명국 국민은 자녀를 낳는다. 그러나 확신이 없는 이들은 그렇지 않다. 서구는 심리학자 개드 사드가 말하는 ‘자멸적 공감’에 시달리고 있다. 서구 문명국가를 세우는 데 수세기가 걸렸다. 그걸 파괴하는 데는 (겨우) 몇 십 년이다. 우리는 학교에서 아이들에게 무엇을 가르치는지, 그리고 대중이 미디어에 의지하다가 어떻게 본질을 잃어 가는지 주목하지 않았다. 미국이 전기의자에서 죽어가고 있는 동안 우리는 편안히 잠만 잤다. 만약 서구가 파멸된다면 눈 깜짝할 사이에 새로운 암흑기가 엄습할 것이다. 말을 탄 이방인 대신, 이슬람법을 따르는 무슬림과 자신들을 진보주의자라 칭하는 마르크스주의자들이 그 폐허 위에서 날뛸 것이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △replacement level : replacement-level fertility를 의미. 대체출산율. 인구 규모를 줄이지 않고 유지할 수 있는 출산율. △burn : 전기의자로 사형당하다 △Shariah : 이슬람법

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