Memorial Day asks us to take time out from our daily lives to honor those who gave so much to keep us free.



After the Civil War ? the war with the highest number of casualties in our history ? the tradition began of decorating the graves of those who died in battle, hence the holiday’s original name, Decoration Day.



The simple gestures of placing flowers on the graves of war dead helped to assuage the suffering of those who lost loved ones in the conflict.



From 1775 to the present, it’s estimated that more than 1.1 million Americans died for our country, on battlefields everywhere from the United States to Europe, Asia and the Middle East.



They fought to liberate, not to colonize. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said America did not engage in empire building and that the only foreign soil we sought was places to bury our dead.



Memorial Day answers the eternal question: Why fight when fighting can be avoided?



If we hadn’t resisted the British crown in 1775-1783, America might still be a very large colony of a very small country. At the time of the Civil War, the South wasn’t prepared to free its slaves without a fight. Except for the Allied resistance during World War II, Germany and Japan would rule the world.



The Islamic republic of Iran has made it abundantly clear that it will never give up its fissionable material voluntarily. Is it worth a fight to keep a maniacal regime from getting a nuclear bomb?



More than a remembrance, Memorial Day is also a pledge reflected in the words of the World War I poem, “In Flanders Field.”



“Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields.”



Brave men died to keep us free. It is our sacred duty to see to it that they did not die in vain.

현충일은 추모와 서약이다 논설위원실 메모리얼 데이(현충일)가 일상에서 잠시 시간을 내 우리가 자유롭게 살 수 있도록 많은 것을 바친 이들을 기려 달라고 요청한다. 남북전쟁 이후, 우리 역사상 가장 많은 희생자가 발생했던 전쟁- 그 전투에서 전사한 이들의 무덤을 (꽃으로) 장식하는 전통이 시작되었으며, 이로 인해 축일의 원래 이름은 ‘장식의 날’이었다. 전사자들의 무덤에 꽃을 놓는 작은 행동만으로도 전쟁에서 사랑하는 이들을 잃은 이들의 고통을 덜어주는 데 도움이 되었다. 1775년부터 현재까지, 미국인 110만명 이상이 우리나라를 위해 사망한 것으로 추정된다, 미국에서 유럽 아시아, 그리고 중동에 이르는 전장에서. 그들은 식민지화하기 위해서가 아니라 (그곳을) 해방시키기 위해 싸웠다. 콜린 파월 전 국무장관은 미국이 제국 건설에 관여하지 않았으며, 우리가 추구한 유일한 외국 영토라면 우리의 전사자들을 묻을 장소뿐이었다고 말했다. 메모리얼 데이가 불변의 질문에 답하다: 전쟁을 피할 수 있는데도 왜 싸우는가? 만약 우리가 1775년부터 1783년까지 영국 왕의 지배를 격퇴하지 않았다면, 미국은 여전히 아주 작은 나라의 거대한 식민지로 남아 있었을지도 모른다. 남북전쟁 당시, 남부는 전쟁을 하지 않고서는 노예들을 해방할 준비가 되어 있지 않았다. 제2차 세계대전 당시 연합군의 저항이 없었다면, (지금쯤) 독일과 일본이 세계를 지배하고 있을 것이다. 이슬람공화국 이란은 그들의 핵분열 물질(핵물질)을 자발적으로는 절대 포기하지 않을 것이란 점을 너무나도 명백하게 해왔다. 광기 어린 정권이 핵폭탄을 손에 넣지 못하도록 막기 위해 우리는 다시 한번 더 싸워야 할까? 추모를 넘어, 메모리얼 데이는 제1차 세계대전의 대표적인 시 ‘플랑드르 전투’에 담긴 약속을 반영한 서약이다. 원수들과의 싸움을 이어 가라. 쓰러져 가는 우리의 손에서 그대들에게 횃불을 전하니: 그것을 높이 드는 것은 이제 그대들의 몫이다. 만약 전사한 우리와의 신의를 그대가 저버린다면 우리는 영원히 잠들지 못하리라, 플랑드르 들판에 (아름다운) 양귀비꽃이 피어난다 하더라도. 용감한 사람(영웅)들이 우리의 자유를 지키기 위해 목숨을 바쳤다. 그들의 희생이 결코 헛되지 않도록 하는 것이 우리의 성스러운 의무다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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