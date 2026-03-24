[WT논평] Iran conflict is dangerously squeezing U.S. ally South Korea

South Korea imports 70% of oil from the Persian Gulf and is highly vulnerable to global economic troubles. As a net energy importer, the country is especially exposed to oil shocks such as those being caused by Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Asia Editor Andrew Salmon reports from Seoul that South Korea’s economic backbone is a heavy industry export machine churning out chips, ships, autos, displays, devices and petrochemicals — and the assembly line stops without a steady supply of oil.

The trade-dependent country weathered the COVID-19 and Ukraine war crises, but last year, national economic growth was just 1%. This year, with chipmakers benefiting from a bullish upward cycle, growth is anticipated to hit 2%. The Middle East crisis looks likely to slash that.

△ Latest U.S. intel on China’s plan for Taiwan

China’s Communist government is continuing to work toward the annexation of Taiwan and hopes to complete unification with the self-ruled island democracy without resorting to force, according to the U.S. intelligence community’s annual threat assessment.

“China, despite its threat to use force to compel unification if necessary and to counter what it sees as a U.S. attempt to use Taiwan to undermine China’s rise, prefers to achieve unification without the use of force, if possible,” states the assessment published this week.

The document adds, however, that the People’s Liberation Army is taking steps to develop military plans and forces that can be used to take Taiwan if directed to do so. It also maintains that conflict between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan would cause a major disruption of U.S. access to trade and semiconductor technology, and trigger significant Chinese cyberattacks.

On a separate front, the assessment warns that missile threats to the U.S. homeland are escalating as China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan develop an array of novel, advanced or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads.

△ Rival opposition group jockey for in post-regime Iran

For Iran’s divided opposition groups, many based outside the country, the decisive struggle over the future of the nation centers on whether the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which acts as the primary enforcer of the ruling theocratic regime, can be dislodged from power.

Threat Status Special Correspondent Joseph Hammond analyzes the situation, writing that the IRGC, which acts as a “state within a state,” has already lost key commanders in the war, so loyalties and priorities may be in flux for Iran’s most ruthless military force.

Various Iranian opposition groups — from the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) to the monarchists, republicans and ethnic movements — are all positioning themselves for a –post -Islamist future in Tehran. The catch is that the opposition remains fragmented, divided by ideology and, in some cases, acrimonious rivalries that date back decades.

이란 충돌은 미국의 동맹국인 한국을 위험하게 압박하고 있다 가이 테일러(국가안보 편집장) 한국은 석유의 70%를 페르시아만에서 수입하며, 세계 경제 분쟁에 매우 취약하다. 에너지 전량 수입국으로서, 이 나라는 이란의 효과적인 호르무즈해협 봉쇄로 인한 석유 쇼크에 확실하게 노출되어 있다. 서울에 주재 중인 (워싱턴타임스) 아시아 편집장 앤드루 샐먼은 한국 경제의 기반은 대량으로 반도체 제품, 선박, 자동차, 디스플레이, 기기, 석유화학제품을 생산해 내는 구조인데-석유 공급이 한결같이 이루어지지 않으면 조립라인이 멈춘다고 보도한다. 대외의존도가 높은 이 나라는 코로나와 우크라이나전쟁 위기를 견뎌냈지만, 지난해 국가 경제성장률은 단 1%에 불과했다. 올해는, 반도체 제조업체들이 상승 국면의 혜택을 보고 있는 상황에서, 성장률이 2%에 이를 것으로 예상된다. 중동 위기는 상승폭을 크게 줄일 것 같다. △ 중국의 대만 관련 계획에 대한 미국 최신 정보 미국 정보기관의 연례 위협 평가서에 따르면, 중국 공산당 정부는 줄기차게 대만 합병을 추진하고 있으며, 무력을 사용하지 않고 독립적인(자치적인) 민주주의 섬(나라)과의 완벽한 통일을 희망한다. “중국은, 필요하다면 통일을 강요하기 위해 무력을 사용할 수 있다는 위협과 미국이 대만을 이용해 중국의 부상을 저지하려 한다고 보는 움직임을 막기 위해 무력 사용을 시사하고 있음에도 불구하고, 가능하다면 무력 사용 없이 통일을 이루는 것을 선호한다.”고 이번 주에 발표된 평가서는 밝히고 있다. 문서는 그러나 인민해방군이 지시가 있으면 대만을 점령할 수 있는 군사작전 계획과 군사력을 발전시키는 중이라고 덧붙인다. 또한 워싱턴과 베이징 간 대만 문제로 충돌할 경우 미국의 무역 및 반도체 기술 접근이 대부분 막히고, 중국의 사이버 공격이 심각할 것이라고 주장한다. 다른 면에서, 이번 평가서는 중국, 러시아, 북한, 이란, 파키스탄이 핵 및 재래식 탄두를 탑재할 수 있는 새롭고 향상된 또는 전통의 미사일 운반체계를 다양하게 개발함에 따라 미국 본토에 대한 미사일 위협이 고조되고 있다고 경고한다. △ 라이벌 재야 세력이 이란 정권 붕괴 후 주도권을 다툰다 이란의 분열된 재야 세력들, 특히 해외에 기반을 두고 있는, 이란의 미래를 둘러싼 결정적 투쟁은 현재 통치하고 있는 신정체제의 주요 집행자인 이슬람혁명수비대를 권력에서 축출할 수 있느냐에 집중되어 있다. 위협 현황 특별 전문기자 조지프 해먼드는 상황을 분석하며, ‘정부와 별개로 움직이는 준 국가조직’으로 활동하는 이슬람혁명수비대가 이미 전쟁에서 핵심 지휘관들을 잃어, 이란의 가장 무자비한 군(군사조직)에 대한 충성심과 우선순위가 유동적이라고 썼다 무자헤딘-에-칼크(MEK)부터 왕정복고파, 공화주의자, 민족 운동에 이르기까지 다양한 이란 야권 세력은 테헤란에서 각자 이슬람 이후를 대비해 (정치적)입지를 구축하고 있다. 문제는 야당이 와해되었고, 이념에 의해 분열되어 있으며, 경우에 따라 수십년 전부터 이어져 신랄한 적대관계에 있다는 점이다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com △a heavy industry export machine: 중국업 기반의 제품을 대량 수출하는 구조 △the ruling theocratic regime: 현재 통치하고 있는 신정체제 △state within a state: 정부와 별개로 움직이는 준 국가조직

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