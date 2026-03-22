[WT논평] Artificial intelligence doth murder art(Ⅰ)

I is now used to create paintings, music, poetry and fiction, meaning the legacy of human creation has ended



While the tech world is currently busy hyperventilating over whether their artificial intelligence models have suddenly achieved consciousness, we are all missing the actual tragedy unfolding right in front of us.



Yes, it is somewhat concerning that an AI recently went rogue to secretly mine cryptocurrency. And yes, a sentient algorithm sounds like the plot of a sci-fi thriller that ends with all of us working in underground lithium mines. But the real casualty of the AI revolution isn’t our national security or our electrical grid.



It is our soul.



Artificial intelligence is going to kill art, music, poetry and fiction. It is the meteor and human creativity is the dinosaur looking up at the sky, wondering why the stars are suddenly getting so dark.



Before artificial intelligence came along to optimize our imaginations into obsolescence, human beings ― and only human beings ― created art. And creating art was wonderfully, terribly difficult. It required blood, sweat, tears and occasionally the chopping off an ear.



For thousands of years, if you wanted a beautiful painting, someone had to mix pigments, stare at a bowl of fruit until their eyes crossed and meticulously brush oil onto a canvas. If you wanted a symphony, a moody genius had to sit at a piano, wrestling with chords and deafness, to pull something transcendent out of the ether.

AI가 진짜로 예술을 망친다(Ⅰ) 조지프 컬(칼럼니스트) 인공지능(AI)이 회화, 음악, 시와 소설을 창작하면서 인류의 창작 유산이 끝났다. 사람을 똑 닮은 AI가 갑자기 의식을 갖게 되자 최근 정보기술(IT) 업계가 놀라 숨을 크게 들이켜는 동안, 우리는 눈앞에서 펼쳐지고 있는 실제 비극을 모두 놓치고 있다. 그렇다. AI가 최근 통제를 벗어나 비밀리에 디지털 암호화폐를 채굴한 것은 다소 걱정되는 일이다. 그리고 또 있는데, 지각 있는 알고리즘이 결국엔 우리 모두가 지하 리튬 광산에서 일하는 SF스릴러의 플롯을 보여 주는 것 같다. 하지만 AI 혁명의 진짜 희생자는 국가 안보나 전력망이 아니다. 그것은 우리의 영혼이다. AI가 예술, 음악, 시와 소설을 죽일 것이다. 그것은 (갑자기 나타나 강한 빛을 내는) 유성이다. 그리고 인간의 창작은 별이 갑자기 어두워지는 것을 의아해하면서 하늘을 쳐다보는 (곧 멸망할 거대한) 공룡이다. AI가 혼자서 우리의 창작력을 퇴화시키기 전에는 인간이, 오직 인간만이 예술을 창작했다. 그리고 예술 창작은 정말 경이로웠고, 지독하게 어려웠다. 피와 땀, 눈물을 원했고 때로는 (고흐처럼) 귀를 잘라냈다. 수천 년 동안, 아름다운 그림을 원했다면, 누군가 안료를 섞어야 했고, 과일 그릇(사물)을 집중하여 관찰한 뒤 조심스럽게 캔버스에 오일을 칠해야 했다. 교향곡을 원했다면, 기분이 변덕스러운 천재가 피아노 앞에 앉아 있어야 했고, 화음과 씨름하고 (베토벤처럼) 귀를 먹어서도, 무에서 선험적인 것(영감)을 끄집어내야만 했다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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