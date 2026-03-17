[WT논평] Vulnerabilities revealed in China’s nuclear warhead storage, transportation system(Ⅲ)

Personnel problems also are said to be evident within the Rocket Force. Recruiting and retaining educated and skilled nuclear warhead managers is “an ongoing challenge” for the PLA, the report said.



The Pentagon has said China’s rapid warhead expansion grew stockpiles from about 250 warheads to more than 600 today. The PLA is expected to field up to 1,500 warheads in coming years.



From 2016 to 2021, the number of Chinese missile brigades increased by about 35% with the majority of new units including nuclear or dual-capable nuclear-conventional missiles, the report said.



Despite the rapid warhead growth, there has been no corresponding increase in nuclear support units.



“It is thus worth asking if a system that was designed in a simpler and smaller-scale time of minimal deterrence doctrine is able to handle this workload - in some cases double the workload of only a few years earlier - or whether such a system would be increasingly stressed, perhaps even to the point of breaking down if prolonged high demands were placed on it in a crisis,” the report said.



The Rocket Force is in charge of one of the world’s largest missile arsenals. The stockpile includes short, medium, intermediate and intercontinental ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles and new hypersonic missiles.



Based on Chinese writings, the study noted the difficulties of assessing PLA nuclear weapons controls because of secrecy.



For example, the PLA rarely uses the term “warhead” in public writings or discussion, favoring euphemisms such as “special equipment,” or “national treasure,” that can have multiple meanings in Chinese.



The problem of analyzing nuclear weapons also has been made more difficult by a recent crackdown by Chinese authorities on open sources of information over the past two years, the report said.



Communist China is continuing its large-scale expansion of nuclear forces that are viewed as a “breakout” of past limited nuclear power, according to expert Brendan S. Mulvaney.

중국의 핵탄두 저장 및 운송 시스템에서 드러난 취약점(Ⅲ) 빌 게르츠(워싱턴타임스 국가안보담당 전문기자) 로켓군 내에 인력 문제가 분명하게 드러나고 있다고 전해진다. 교육받고 숙련된 핵탄두 관리자를 채용하고 유지하는 것이 인민해방군에게 “진행 중인 어려움”이라고 보고서는 전했다. 국방부는 중국의 급속한 탄두 확장으로 인해 탄두 비축량이 약 250기에서 현재 600기 이상으로 늘어났다고 밝혔다. 인민해방군은 몇 년 이내에 최대 1500발의 핵탄두를 배치할 것으로 예상된다. 보고서에 따르면, 2016년부터 2021년까지 중국 미사일 여단 수는 약 35% 증가했는데, 신규 부대 대부분은 핵 또는 핵·재래식 겸용 미사일을 포함하고 있다. 탄두 수가 급격히 증가했음에도 불구하고, 핵 지원 부대는 이에 상응하여 증가하지 않았다. “따라서 최소한의 억제 원칙으로 설계된 단순하며 더 소규모인 시스템이 이 작업량을 감당할 수 있는지 - 어떤 경우는 겨우 몇 년 만에 업무량이 배가 되었는데 - 또는 위기 상황에서 과도한 업무 부하가 지속된다면 점점 더 스트레스를 받아 심지어 붕괴될 수도 있는가 묻는 것이 타당하다”고 보고서는 전했다. 로켓군은 세계에서 가장 큰 미사일 무기고를 관리하고 있다. 비축량에는 단기, 중간, 준장거리, 대륙간 탄도미사일, 순항미사일, 대함미사일, 신형 극초음속 미사일이 포함된다. 중국의 문서를 토대로 한, 연구는 인민해방군의 핵무기 통제가 비밀이라 (접근이 어려워) 평가하기가 어렵다고 했다. 예를 들어, 인민해방군은 공개 문서나 토론에서 ‘탄두’라는 용어를 거의 사용하지 않으며, 중국어로 여러 의미가 있을 수 있는 ‘특수 장비’나 ‘국보’와 같은 완곡한 표현을 선호한다. 보고서는 지난 2년간 중국 당국이 공개된 정보 출처조차 갑자기 단속하는 바람에 핵무기를 분석하는 과제가 더욱 어려워졌다고 전했다. 전문가 브렌던 S 멀베이니에 따르면, 공산주의 중국은 과거 제한된 (5개) 핵무기 보유국(의 확산 억제)을 ‘깨는 것’으로 간주될 (정도의) 대규모 핵 무력 확장을 계속하고 있다. 신현덕 외신전문위원 xaahshd@gmail.com

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