[WT논평] Neutrality endangers national security and sovereignty (1)

Acrucial aspect of victory plan over the CCP is ending the world’s misguided illusion of neutrality ― particularly the notion that nations can remain impartial between the United States and China.



Fortunately, we have already witnessed President Trump’s determination to challenge geopolitical opportunism, as evidenced by his bold demands for Panama to return control of the Panama Canal (now under Chinese interests) and his desire to acquire Greenland, a strategic chokepoint coveted by Beijing.



The rationale behind ending global neutrality between the U.S. and China is profound, vital and indispensable for free nations’ future.



First, neutrality is, in essence, a form of complicity. The claim that a nation can remain “neutral” overlooks the fundamental reality that neutrality inherently aligns with one of the competing sides ― often the wrong one.



In this context, failing to stand with the United States ― a nation that, despite its flaws, represents liberal democratic values ― only strengthens China’s authoritarian ambitions.



Beijing thrives on ambiguity, exploiting divisions among smaller states to exert influence, particularly in regions like Southeast Asia and Africa.



A neutral stance effectively emboldens China, signaling tacit approval for its actions, including human rights abuses, military expansion in the South China Sea and efforts to undermine international norms.



Second, neutrality is often disguised as pragmatism. Advocates argue that nonalignment allows countries to extract benefits from both sides of a geopolitical divide.

중립은 국가안보와 주권을 위험에 빠뜨린다 (1) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 중국 공산당에게 승리하는 계획의 중요한 측면은 세계가 잘못 이해하고 있는 중립의 환상을 끝장내는 것이다. 특히 국가들이 미국과 중국 사이에서 공평한 입장을 유지할 수 있다는 관념을 끝내야 한다. 다행히도 우리는 지정학적인 기회주의에 도전하겠다는 트럼프 대통령의 결심을 이미 목격했다. 현재 중국 이익집단들의 관할 아래 있는 파나마운하의 통제권 반환을 파나마에 요구하는 그의 과감한 조치와 베이징이 탐내는 전략적 관문인 그린란드를 차지하겠다는 그의 욕구가 그 결심의 증거다. 미국과 중국 사이에서 세계가 취하는 중립을 종식시켜야 할 배경의 이유는 대단히 크고 필수 불가결하며 자유국가들의 미래 존망이 걸려 있다. 첫째 중립은 본질적으로 공모의 한 가지 형태다. 한 나라가 “중립”을 지킨다는 주장은 중립이 경쟁하는 진영들의 한 편, 종종 나쁜 편과 생래적으로 동맹한다는 근본적인 현실을 외면한다. 이런 맥락에서 볼 때, 여러 가지 결함에도 불구하고 자유 민주주의 가치관을 대변하는 나라인 미국 편에 서는 데 실패하는 것은 오로지 중국의 독재적인 야망을 키워줄 뿐이다. 베이징은 특히 동남아시아와 아프리카 같은 몇몇 지역에서 약소국가들의 분열을 악용하여 영향력을 행사함으로써 애매모호한 상황을 잘 이용한다. 중립적인 입장은, 인권침해와 남중국해의 군사력 확장 및 국제 규범을 약화시키려는 노력을 포함한 중국의 각종 행동을 암묵적으로 인정한다는 신호를 보냄으로써 사실상 중국을 대담하게 만든다. 둘째 중립은 종종 실용주의로 위장된다. 중립을 옹호하는 사람들은 비동맹을 통해서 나라들이 지정학적으로 분열된 양 진영으로부터 각종 이익을 얻어낼 수 있다고 주장한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △chokepoint:관문 △covete:탐내다 △profound:엄청난 △indispensable:필수적인 △tacit:암묵적인 △thrives on:잘 해내다 △ambiguity:애매한 상태 △extract:얻어내다, 추출하다 △disguise:위장하다

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지