[WT논평] Critical truths about artificial intelligence (1)

Here are five critical truths about artificial intelligence.



AI is a force multiplier. There’s a popular myth that every generation overreacts to new technology, but AI doesn’t belong in the same category as the cotton gin or the telephone. This isn’t just about doing tasks faster or more efficiently.



AI performs cognitive labor that once required years of education and training, such as writing contracts, debugging software, crafting marketing campaigns and analyzing medical data.



It’s improving fast. Tools such as GPT-4, Claude and Gemini already showcase capabilities that rival and sometimes surpass human professionals. AI can be used to write articles, legal briefs and many other things at a level beyond that of a typical person ? and it is only getting better.



We’re not watching a linear progression; we’re watching a rocket launch. If we think society will have time to “ease into” this transition, we’re deluding ourselves. AI is already incredibly smart.



Today’s frontier systems outperform the average human on complex tasks, standardized tests and creative challenges. They are designing products, generating strategy memos and even helping diagnose health problems.



Seemingly every week, OpenAI, Elon’s X, Google or Anthropic releases a new model that sets a higher bar for artificial intelligence. Regular testing of these models by organizations such as Tracking AI shows they already exceed the IQ of average human intelligence.



Whether AI ever becomes “self-aware” is beside the point. Its capabilities right now are enough to restructure entire industries and workflows, and they are already doing so.

인공지능에 관한 중요한 진실 (1) 도널드 켄들(허틀랜드연구소 연구원) 인공지능에 관한 5가지 중요한 진실을 다음에 소개한다. 인공지능은 힘을 증폭시킨다. 모든 세대는 새로운 기술에 과잉반응을 한다는 대중적인 신화가 존재하지만 인공지능은 조면기나 혹은 전화와 동일한 범주에 속하지 않는다. 이것은 업무를 더 빨리 혹은 더 능률적으로 수행하는 것에만 관련된 것이 아니다. 인공지능은, 계약서 작성과 소프트웨어 오류 검출과 제거 및 마케팅 전략의 수립과 의료 자료의 분석처럼 과거 여러 해의 교육 및 훈련이 필요했던 인지노동을 수행한다. 인공지능은 빠르게 향상되고 있다. GPT-4, 클라우드, 제미니 같은 도구들은 전문인력과 맞먹고 때로는 능가하는 각종 능력을 이미 보여준다. 인공지능은 기사와 법적 서류 및 다른 많은 것을 일반적인 사람을 뛰어넘는 수준으로 작성하는 데 사용될 수 있으며 오로지 점점 더 개량되고 있다. 우리는 선형 증가를 지켜보고 있는 것이 아니다. 우리는 로켓 발사를 바라보고 있다. 만약 사회가 이 변화에 “친숙해지는” 시간을 가질 것이라고 우리가 생각한다면 우리는 스스로를 속이는 것이다. 인공지능은 이미 믿을 수 없을 정도로 똑똑하다. 오늘날의 첨단 체제들은 복잡한 작업과 표준화된 시험 및 창의적인 도전 과제에서 평균적인 인간보다 더 잘한다. 이런 체제들은 제품을 설계하고 계획의 메모를 만들며 심지어 각종 건강 문제의 진단을 돕고 있다. 오픈AI, 일론의 X, 구글 혹은 앤스로픽은 인공지능의 더 높은 수준을 기록하는 새 모델을 매주 내놓는 것으로 보인다. 트랙킹 AI 같은 단체들이 이런 모델들을 대상으로 정기적으로 실시한 시험은 이 모델들이 사람의 평균 지능을 이미 넘었다는 사실을 보여준다. 인공지능이 언젠가 “자기 인식”을 하게 되느냐 하는 문제는 요점을 벗어난 부수적 관심사다. 인공지능의 능력은 지금 전체 산업과 작업 과정을 재구축하기에 충분하며 이미 그렇게 하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

