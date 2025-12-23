[WT논평] Russia became a tool of China’s global influence campaign

Russia has become an active and impactful tool of China’s ruthless global influence campaign. China never considered pressuring Russia to end the war because China is benefiting too much from the ongoing fighting.



Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve his strategic objective of overthrowing the democratically elected government of Ukraine and installing a puppet regime. China, meanwhile, is exploiting Russia’s geopolitical weakness for its own economic and strategic gain while transforming Mr. Putin’s quagmire into a proxy war against the U.S.



China imports Russian hydrocarbons at reduced prices and exports large supplies of fiber-optic cable, equipment and manufactured goods, many of which are dual military use, to Russia.



While the Kremlin has been spilling Russia’s blood and treasure in Ukraine, China has been encroaching on Russia’s historical sphere of influence in Central Asia. China is also hreatening Taiwan’s sovereignty and militarizing the South China Sea,



China wants to weaken Europe and drive a wedge between the U.S. and NATO, thereby rendering Europe more vulnerable to Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy and mercantilist unfair trade practices.



China has also incorporated valuable lessons about engaging in combat against NATO weapons, integrating intelligence into the battlefield and deploying drone technology.



Without China’s diplomatic, military and economic support, Russia’s war machine would have already likely ground to a halt.



China is a communist police state guilty of massive human rights violations at home and abroad. It is at war with democracy and every principle enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.



Mr. Xi wants China’s adversaries to be weak and divided.

러시아는 중국의 세계 영향력 운동의 도구가 되었다 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 러시아는 중국의 무자비한 세계적 영향력 확대 운동의 능동적이고 강력한 도구가 되었다. 중국은 진행 중인 전투에서 너무나 많은 혜택을 보고 있으므로 전쟁을 중단하도록 러시아에 압력을 가하는 것을 결코 고려하지 않았다. 블라디미르 푸틴은 우크라이나의 민주적으로 선출된 정부를 전복시키고 괴뢰정권을 설치한다는 자신의 전략 목표 달성에 실패했다. 한편, 중국은 러시아의 지정학적 약점을 이용하여 자국의 경제 및 전략의 소득을 도모하는 한편 푸틴의 수렁에 빠진 처지를 미국에 대항하는 앞잡이 전쟁으로 변모시키고 있다. 중국은 러시아의 탄화수소를 할인 가격으로 수입하고 광섬유 케이블과 장비 및 생산된 제품들을 대규모로 러시아에 수출하여 공급한다. 이런 제품의 다수는 이중 군사용도에 사용된다. 크렘린이 러시아의 피와 재화를 우크라이나에 쏟아붓고 있는 동안 중국은 중앙아시아의 역사적인 러시아의 세력권을 잠식해 왔다. 중국은 또한 대만의 주권을 위협하고 남중국해에 군사기지를 만들고 있다. 중국은 유럽을 약화시키고 미국과 나토 사이에 쐐기를 박기를 원한다. 그렇게 함으로써 유럽을 중국의 전랑외교와 중상주의적인 불공정 무역관행에 더욱 취약하게 만들게 된다. 중국은 또한 나토 무기에 대항하는 전투에서 교전에 관한 소중한 교훈을 수집하고 정보를 전장에 통합시키며 드론 기술을 개발한다. 중국의 외교, 군사, 경제의 지원을 받지 않을 경우 러시아의 전쟁 기계는 이미 멈추어 섰을 가능성이 있다. 중국은 국내와 해외에서 대규모 인권 침해의 범죄를 저지르고 있는 공산주의 경찰국가다. 중국은 민주주의 및 우리의 헌법과 권리장전에 소중하게 간직된 모든 원칙과 전쟁을 벌이고 있다. 시진핑은 중국의 적들이 약해지고 분열되기를 원한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

