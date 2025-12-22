[WT논평] Mr. Trump is abandoning NATO

President Trump’s new National Security Strategy has generated a lot of commentary and criticism, much of it from unlikely sources.



The European Union, whose list of members is virtually indistinguishable from NATO’s, seems to believe that Mr. Trump is abandoning NATO to side with Russia. China has been observing these events with a puzzled smile.



One of the principal criticisms is that, by insisting on European responsibility for the Russia-Ukraine war, Mr. Trump wants to destroy NATO. Another is that by minimizing the threat of China, Mr. Trump is withdrawing support from our allies in the Pacific.



The National Security Strategy begins with the statement that it is not grounded in traditional political ideology. That is certainly true. It focuses mainly on America’s commercial interests and not on the security of the regions in which we have vital national security interests.



The National Security Strategy’s harshest words are reserved for Europe. It says, “Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less.”



“As such, it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies.” From these words comes NATO’s worry of abandonment.



One British think tank estimates the cost for Europe to spend enough on defense to be around $1 trillion. By that estimate, NATO would have to reduce its reliance on America for items such as airborne and geospatial reconnaissance, as well as long-range strike weapons. That is far beyond NATO’s capability and intention.



If America abandons the Russian war on Ukraine to Europe, that will mean the Russian conquest of Ukraine.

트럼프는 나토를 포기하고 있다 제드 배빈(칼럼니스트) 트럼프 대통령의 새로운 국가안보전략은 많은 해석과 비판을 초래했는데 그 가운데 다수는 예상 밖의 출처에서 나왔다. 회원국 명단을 나토 회원국 명단과 사실상 구분하기 어려운 유럽연합은 트럼프가 러시아 편을 들어 나토를 버리고 있는 것으로 믿는 듯이 보인다. 중국은 이런 일련의 사태를 어리둥절한 미소를 지으며 지켜보고 있다. 주된 비판 가운데 하나는, 트럼프가 러시아·우크라이나 전쟁에 대한 책임을 강조함으로써 나토를 파괴하기를 원한다는 것이다. 또 다른 비판은, 트럼프가 중국의 위협을 축소함으로써 태평양의 우리 동맹국들에 대한 지원을 철수하고 있다는 것이다. 이 국가안보전략은 전략의 근거가 전통적인 정치적 이념이 아니라는 발언으로 시작된다. 그것은 분명히 사실이다. 그것은 미국의 상업적인 이해관계에 주로 초점을 맞추고 있으며, 우리의 중요한 국가 안보 이해관계가 걸려 있는 지역들의 안보에 초점을 맞추지 않는다. 이 국가안보전략은 가장 냉혹한 문구를 유럽을 위해 남겨두었다. 그것은 이렇게 말한다. “현재의 추세가 계속될 경우 유럽 대륙은 20년 혹은 그 이전에 알아보기 어렵게 될 것이다.” “그러므로 어떤 유럽 국가들이 신뢰할 수 있는 동맹국으로 남기에 충분할 정도로 충분한 경제와 군사력을 보유하고 있을지 여부가 지극히 불분명하다.” 이런 발언으로 인해 나토를 포기할 것이라는 걱정이 나온다. 영국의 한 싱크탱크는 유럽이 국방에 충분한 예산을 지출하는 데 대략 1조달러의 비용이 들 것으로 추산한다. 추산에 따르면, 나토는 장거리 타격 무기는 물론 공중 및 특정 지역 관련 정찰 같은 항목에 대한 미국 의존을 줄여야 한다. 그것은 나토의 능력과 의도와는 아주 거리가 멀다. 만약 미국이 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁을 유럽에 떠넘길 경우 그것은 러시아의 우크라이나 정복을 의미하게 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △unlikely:예상 밖의 △puzzled:어리둥절해하는 △harsh:혹독한 △reserve:따로 남겨두다 △geospatial:지리공간의

