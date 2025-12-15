[WT논평] Something far more dangerous than a tariff schedule

When most people hear “trade negotiations,” they think of tariffs and market access. For the Trump administration, however, any new U.S.?European Union trade talks must also address something far more dangerous than a tariff schedule: the creeping imposition of Europe’s emissions mandates on American companies.



If the 47th president is serious about restoring U.S. sovereignty and American energy dominance, ending the European Union’s corporate sustainability reporting directive and carbon border adjustment mechanism should be a nonnegotiable part of the deal.



The corporate sustainability reporting directive is nothing less than Brussels exporting its environmental ideology to foreign soil. It forces companies that generate even modest revenue in the European Union to comply with sprawling environmental, social and governance reporting rules, including disclosures on greenhouse gas emissions, “transition” plans and value chain impacts, regardless of where they are headquartered.



That means a U.S. manufacturer in Ohio, with no operations in Europe other than a sales office, could be compelled to hand over exhaustive emissions data to satisfy EU regulators.



Then there’s the carbon border adjustment mechanism, a carbon tariff designed to penalize imports from countries whose emissions policies the European Union deems insufficiently ambitious.



If you think this is just about “leveling the playing field,” think again. It is about creating a global enforcement mechanism for the Paris Agreement and other so-called climate mandates, bypassing national governments and voters.



If the U.S. caves on this, we set the precedent that foreign regulators can dictate our policies through trade leverage.

관세일정보다 훨씬 더 위험한 것 제이슨 아이작(미국 에너지연구소 CEO) 대부분의 사람은 “무역협상”이란 말을 들을 때 관세와 시장 접근을 생각한다. 그러나 트럼프 행정부에는, 미국·유럽연합의 모든 새로운 무역 회담이 또한 관세일정보다 훨씬 위험한 문제 즉 유럽이 미국 기업들에 서서히 적용하는 배기가스 명령 문제를 해결할 필요가 있다. 만약 47대 대통령이 미국의 주권 복원과 에너지 지배를 진심으로 원한다면, 기업 에너지 사용의 지속 가능성을 보고하라는 유럽연합의 명령과 탄소 국경세의 종식을 거래의 교섭 대상이 될 수 없도록 해야 한다. 기업 에너지 사용의 지속 가능성 보고 명령은, 브뤼셀의 환경 이데올로기를 외국 땅에 수출하는 것에 불과하다. 그것은 유럽연합 안에서 그리 대단하지 않은 수입을 내는 회사들이 환경, 사회, 통치상의 방만한 보고 규정에 따르도록 강요한다. 규정 가운데는, 기업 본사의 위치와 상관없이 온실가스 방출에 관한 정보의 공개와 “전환” 계획 및 가치 체인에 대한 영향에 관한 보고가 포함된다. 그것은, 유럽 안에 판매 사무소만을 운영하는 오하이오 소재 미국의 제조업체가 유럽연합의 규제 당국자들을 만족시키기 위해서 철저한 배기가스 관련 자료를 넘기도록 강요당할 수 있다는 것을 의미한다. 그다음에는 탄소 국경조정제도가 있는데 이는, 배기가스 정책의 야심이 부족하다고 유럽연합이 생각하는 나라들로부터 들어오는 수입품에 징벌을 가하기 위해 고안된 탄소 세금이다. 만약 당신이 이것을 단순히 “운동장을 평평하게 만드는” 문제로만 생각한다면 다시 생각해 보라. 그것은 국가의 정부와 유권자를 건너뛰는 파리 기후협정 및 다른 소위 기후 관련 명령의 세계적 시행을 위한 제도를 만드는 문제다. 만약 미국이 이 문제에서 굴복할 경우 우리는 해외의 규제 당국자들이 무역을 지렛대 삼아 우리의 정책을 좌지우지할 수 있는 전례를 만들게 된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

