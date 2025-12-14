[WT 논평] When a war with China breaks out

Russian President Vladimir Putin has the benefit of Iranian drone production and North Korean ammunition. We lack both, and we have a bigger problem than Ukraine: China.



In May, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said China plans to invade Taiwan in 2027 and warned of the enormous consequences for the region.



The problem is that, among other things, we would lose thousands of lives and billions of dollars in equipment (ships, aircraft and satellites) in that war, and we would certainly run out of ammunition (missiles, bombs and more) if the war lasted more than a few days or weeks. This has been proved over and over in war games and studies.



That is because of the deindustrialization of the United States and the hyperindustrialization of China. The Chinese are outproducing us in everything related to war: ships, aircraft, missiles, bombs.



That wouldn’t be a problem but for the fact that our technological edge has been whittled down to the point that many Chinese (and Russian) weapons systems are just as good as ours. Some may even be better.



We need to actively engage the means of producing the missiles, aircraft and other tools of war necessary to defeat the Chinese. The right approach is to rebuild our defenses with a war against China in mind.



When a war with China breaks out, we must suspect that the Chinese will do some or all of the following: seek to destroy our navigational, communications and spy satellites; launch air and missile attacks on our ships both near and far from Taiwan; attack vulnerable U.S. air bases such as Yokuta in Japan; and attack our cyber capabilities to a degree never before seen. That’s just the beginning.

중국과의 전쟁이 발발할 때 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴은 이란의 드론 생산과 북한의 탄약으로 혜택을 보고 있다. 우리는 둘 다 없으며 우크라이나보다 더 큰 문제인 중국이 있다. 5월에 미국 국방장관 피트 헤그세스는 중국이 대만을 2027년에 침공할 계획이라고 말하고 그 지역에 미칠 엄청난 각종 결과를 경고했다. 무엇보다도 문제는, 만약 대만 전쟁이 며칠 혹은 몇 주 이상 지속될 경우 우리는 수천 명의 인명과 선박, 항공기, 인공위성 등의 장비 수십억 달러 상당을 그 전쟁에서 잃게 되고 미사일, 폭탄 등 더 많은 것과 탄약이 분명 고갈될 것이다. 이것은 워게임과 각종 연구에서 거듭 증명되었다. 그것은 미국의 탈산업화와 중국의 지나친 산업화 때문이다. 선박, 항공기, 미사일, 폭탄 등 전쟁과 관련된 모든 물자 면에서 중국은 우리보다 더 많이 생산하고 있다. 우리의 기술적 우위가 줄어들어서 중국과 러시아의 많은 무기 체제가 우리 무기와 똑같이 좋아지는 지경에 이르는 것을 제외하면 그것은 문제될 것이 없다. 일부 무기는 더 좋아지기까지 할 것이다. 우리는 중국인들을 패배시키기 위해서 미사일, 항공기, 여타 전쟁에 필요한 도구들을 생산하는 각종 수단을 적극적으로 채용할 필요가 있다. 중국과의 전쟁을 염두에 두고 우리 국방력을 재구축하는 것이 올바른 접근방식이다. 중국과의 전쟁이 발발할 때 우리는 중국이 다음 사항을 일부 혹은 전부 시행할 것으로 의심해야 한다. 우리의 항해, 통신, 정찰 위성의 파괴 시도. 대만에서 먼 곳과 가까운 곳 양측에 있는 우리의 선박에 대한 항공 및 미사일 공격. 일본의 요쿠타 같은 취약한 미 공군기지 공격, 우리 사이버 역량에 대한 과거에 본 적이 없는 수준의 공격. 그것은 단지 시작에 불과하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △war game:워게임 △deindustrialization:탈산업화 △whittle down:줄이다 △suspect:(있을 것으로) 의심하다

