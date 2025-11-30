[WT논평] Al Qaeda is operating training camps all over Afghanistan

The number of wickedly complex threats to U.S. national security has proliferated.



Among other things, the CIA is tracking the Hamas insurgency in the Gaza Strip; Russia’s war on Ukraine; China’s ubiquitous espionage, nuclear buildup and threats against Taiwan; North Korea’s growing supply of weapons of mass destruction; Iran’s ballistic missile production, nuclear program.



By far the national security threat with the shortest fuse, which we must detect and preempt with the greatest alacrity, continues to be terrorism.



The U.S. military and intelligence community have a presence in the Middle East and an impressive record of finding, fixing and finishing terrorist threats, often in coordination with our regional allies.



Yet Afghanistan, a failed terrorist state full of ungoverned space and sanctuary for the Islamic State group and al Qaeda terrorists plotting against us, presents an altogether greater challenge.



The Afghan Taliban, of course, eagerly welcomed Pakistan’s assistance and provision of sanctuary space inside Pakistan, which severely complicated and restricted the government of Afghanistan’s counterinsurgency strategy.



The Afghan Taliban is providing sanctuary to the very terrorists who have Pakistan in their crosshairs, just as Pakistan once gave sanctuary to terrorists who conducted attacks on Afghan, U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan.



Al Qaeda is reportedly operating training camps all over Afghanistan. Al Qaeda leader Sayf al-Adl, based in Iran, has called for the terrorist group’s members to travel to Afghanistan for tactical training to gain the experience necessary to launch terrorist attacks on Western targets.

알카에다는 아프간 전역에 훈련소를 운영하고 있다 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 미국의 국가안보에 대한 악랄하게 복잡한 각종 위협의 숫자가 급증했다. 특히 중앙정보국(CIA)은 가자지구의 하마스 반란과 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁, 중국이 도처에서 벌이는 간첩 활동 및 핵 무력의 증강과 대만에 대한 위협, 북한의 대량살상무기 공급 확대, 이란의 탄도미사일 생산과 핵 계획을 추적하고 있다. 우리가 민첩하게 탐색하고 사전에 대처해야 할 가장 긴급한 국가안보 위협은 현재까지 여전히 테러활동이다. 미국의 군부와 정보계는 중동에 주재하며 종종 우리의 지역 동맹국들과 협력하여 테러 위협을 색출하고 시정하며 종식시킨 괄목할 만한 실적을 거두었다. 그러나 통치되지 않는 공간과 미국을 상대로 음모를 꾸미는 이슬람국가 집단 및 알카에다 테러분자들을 위한 피난처로 가득한 실패한 테러 국가인 아프가니스탄은 전적으로 더 큰 도전이 되고 있다. 물론 아프간 탈레반은 파키스탄의 지원과 파키스탄 내 피난 공간의 제공을 열렬히 환영했다. 이런 상황은 아프가니스탄 정부의 반란 진압 전략을 대단히 복잡하고 제한적으로 만들었다. 아프간 탈레반은 파키스탄을 정조준하고 있는 바로 그 테러분자들에게 피난처를 제공하고 있다. 이것은 바로 한때 아프간에 대한 공격을 벌였던 테러분자들에게 파키스탄이 피난처를 제공했던 것과 꼭 같다. 알카에다는 아프가니스탄 전역에서 훈련소를 운영하고 있는 것으로 알려지고 있다. 이란에 본거지를 둔 알카에다 지도자 사이프 알 아들은 이 테러 단체 구성원들에게 아프가니스탄으로 여행하여 서방의 여러 표적에 대한 테러 공격을 벌이는 데 필요한 경험을 습득하기 위한 전술적인 훈련을 받으라고 촉구하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △proliferate: 급증하다 △sanctuary: 피난처 △with alacrity: 민첩하게

