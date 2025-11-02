[WT논평] Kim Jong-un is prepared to meet with Mr. Trump (1)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to do business with President Trump. Over the past few years, Mr. Kim is well prepared for a fourth substantive meeting with Mr. Trump.



Mr. Kim’s recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the new mutual defense treaty with the Russian Federation have developed into an alliance of unexpected consequences.



The consequences surprised many of the pundits who viewed North Korea as a distraction confined to the Korean Peninsula.



Indeed, Mr. Kim’s presence in Beijing for the 80th anniversary of World War II Victory Day celebrations was testimony to China’s decision that North Korea cannot be ignored and a close alliance with North Korea is in China’s interest.



Certainly, the recent parade and gala in Pyongyang, the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party, was an emboldened Mr. Kim announcing to the world that North Korea has arrived.



In the presence of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese Communist Party Chief To Lam and others, Mr. Kim made it clear when he said North Korea “was a faithful member of socialist forces … and a bulwark for independence … against the West’s global hegemony.”



It is also clear that Mr. Kim was serious when he said North Korea would enhance its nuclear capabilities.



Recently, Mr. Kim said he was prepared to meet with Mr. Trump, on the condition that the U.S. would accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state.



At the United Nations on Sept. 29, after seven years of being a no-show, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong said North Korea would never give up its nuclear weapons; to do so would be tantamount to giving up its sovereignty.

김정은이 트럼프와 만날 준비가 되어 있다(1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 북한 지도자 김정은은 트럼프 대통령과 거래할 준비가 되어 있다. 지난 몇 년 동안 김정은은 트럼프와 네 번째 실질적인 회담을 할 준비가 충분히 되었다. 김정은이 최근 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴과 만나고 러시아연방과 새로운 상호방위조약을 체결한 것은 예상하지 못했던 일련의 결과의 연합으로 발전했다. 이런 결과들은 북한을 한반도에 국한된, 국제사회의 관심을 분산시키는 나라로 보았던 전문가 다수를 놀라게 했다. 사실 김정은이 베이징의 제2차 세계대전 전승절 80주년 행사에 참석한 것은 중국이 북한을 무시할 수 없는 중국 이익에 도움이 되는 가까운 동맹국으로 결정했다는 증거였다. 평양에서 최근 벌어진 조선노동당 창건 80주년 기념식 군사행진과 경축행사는 대담해진 김정은이 분명 북한의 도착을 세상에 선포한 것이었다. 중국 총리 리창과 전 러시아 대통령 드미트리 메드베데프 및 베트남 공산당 주석 토 럼 그리고 기타 인사들이 참석한 가운데 김정은은 북한이 “서방세계의 세계 패권에 대항하는 사회주의 세력의 충실한 구성원이었고… 독립의 방어벽이었다”고 말할 때 북한의 도착을 분명히 밝혔다. 김정은이 자국의 핵 역량을 향상시킬 것이라고 말했을 때도 그가 본심을 말했다는 것이 분명했다. 최근 김정은은 미국이 북한을 핵무기 보유국으로 받아들인다는 조건으로 트럼프와 만날 용의가 있다고 말했다. 7년 동안 나타나지 않다가 지난 9월 29일 유엔에 등장한 북한 외무성 부상 김선경은 북한이 자국의 핵무기를 결코 포기하지 않을 것이라고 말했다. 핵무기를 포기하는 것은 자국의 주권을 포기하는 것이나 마찬가지라는 것이었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

Copyright ⓒ 세계일보. 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지