[WT논평] The South Korean governments attacks on religious liberty (3)

Unification Church leader Hak Ja Han Moon is being persecuted by the new government. More than 1,000 South Korean police and prosecutors executed an early morning raid on the 82-year-old woman’s home and office.



The left-wing government is demanding the names of all church members so these can be matched up with the members of the Conservative Party. Other religious groups are also facing prosecution by the new government.



Despite warnings by President Trump, the South Korean government is continuing its attacks on religious liberty and threatening to damage our nations’ 75-year relationship.



In Japan, there has been an all-out effort to destroy the conservative, pro-American Abe faction (named after popular former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated). The Japanese government is also seeking to outlaw the Unification Church and potentially other religious groups.



As Americans, we have seen how aggressively the establishment worked to block candidate and then-President Trump from implementing his bold reform programs during his first term. We now know the CIA, FBI and President Obama himself orchestrated an effort to cripple Mr. Trump’s first term.



We have lived through two failed impeachment efforts, two failed assassination attempts and four different efforts to put Mr. Trump in jail.



This is all part of a worldwide conflict. As elite establishments lose their ability to win fairly, they increasingly resort to abuses of power and devious maneuvers to block popular will from imposing change.



We are living through a crucial test of free speech, democracy and self-government.

종교의 자유에 대한 위협 (3) 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 통일교 지도자 한학자 총재는 새 정부 출범 후 시작된 특별검사 수사로 고초를 겪고 있다. 1000명이 넘는 한국 경찰과 검사가 올해 나이 82세인 종교지도자의 자택 및 사무실에 대한 압수수색을 이른 아침에 실행했다. 특검은 보수 정당 당원들과 맞춰볼 수 있도록 교회 신도 전원의 명단을 요구하고 있다. 다른 종교 단체들 역시 신임 정부의 박해에 직면해 있다. 트럼프 대통령의 경고에도 불구하고 한국 정부는 종교적 자유에 대한 공격을 계속하고 우리 두 나라의 75년 된 관계를 손상시키려고 위협하고 있다. 일본에서는 보수적인 친미 아베 파벌을 파괴하려는 전면적인 노력이 이루어지고 있다. 이 파벌은 국민의 인기가 높았던 전임 총리 아베 신조의 이름을 따라 이름이 붙여졌다. 아베는 암살당했다. 일본 정부는 또한 통일교와 잠재적으로는 다른 종교 단체들을 불법화하는 길을 모색하고 있다. 미국인으로서 우리는 지배층이 트럼프가 대통령 후보로 출마하는 것과 대통령에 당선된 뒤 첫 번째 임기 때 과감한 개혁 프로그램을 실행하는 것을 막기 위해 얼마나 적극적으로 작업했는지 보았다. CIA와 FBI 및 오바마 대통령 자신이 트럼프의 첫 번째 임기에 심각한 손상을 입히기 위해 은밀하고 조직적인 노력을 한 것을 지금 우리는 안다. 우리는 두 차례의 실패한 탄핵 노력과 두 차례의 실패한 암살 기도 및 트럼프를 교도소에 수감하기 위한 4차례의 별도 노력을 겪은 바 있다. 이것은 모두 전 세계적인 충돌의 일부분이다. 지배층이 공정하게 이길 능력을 잃을 때 그들은 국민의 개혁 실행 의지를 막기 위해서 권력 남용과 속임수 계책에 점점 더 의존한다. 우리는 언론자유, 민주주의, 자치에 대한 중대한 시험을 겪고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △match up with:∼을 ∼와 맞추다 △devious:기만적인 △maneuver:계책

