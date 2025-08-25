[WT논평] It’s time to resume talks with North Korea (2)

The weapons were a deterrent to prevent war, and North Korea would be a good friend of the U.S., no longer tethered to China. North Korea cited Pakistan as a model to emulate (i.e., You did it with Pakistan; you can do it with us).



A few days ago, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of Mr. Kim, said Kim Jong-un’s relationship with Mr. Trump wasn’t bad, implying that dialogue with the U.S. was possible. Ms. Kim conditioned such dialogue on the U.S. “accepting North Korea as a nuclear power.”



Ms. Kim spoke of the changed reality since the Trump-Kim summits in Singapore (2018) and Hanoi (2019) and the symbolic Demilitarized Zone meeting in 2019.



That changed reality is North Korea’s mutual defense treaty with Russia and its military assistance to Russia for its war in Ukraine. It’s also the nuclear and missile support Russia is providing to North Korea.



This new relationship with Russia has emboldened Mr. Kim and could incite the North Korean leader to be overly aggressive and optimistic in his relationship with South Korea.



While saying dialogue with the U.S. was possible, Ms. Kim was clear in stating that South Korea was the enemy and North Korea was not interested in a dialogue with South Korea.



Despite Ms. Kim’s harsh words for South Korea and the new government of President Lee Jae-myung, the North recently stopped its harassing broadcasts to the South.



This was apparently in response to the new Lee government’s halting all its broadcasts to North Korea, including the National Intelligence Service’s daily broadcast of news, dramas and K-pop music.

북한과 대화를 재개할 때다(2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북 6자회담 미국 특사) 이 핵무기는 전쟁 방지를 위한 억지 수단이며 북한은 미국에 좋은 친구가 되어 더 이상 중국에 얽매이지 않으리라고 했다. 북한은 모방할 모범사례로 파키스탄을 들었다. 즉 미국은 파키스탄과 그렇게 했다. 미국은 우리와도 그렇게 할 수 있다. 며칠 전 김정은의 강력한 권력을 가진 여동생 김여정은 김정은과 트럼프의 관계가 나쁘지 않았다고 말했다. 이 발언은 미국과의 대화가 가능하다는 것을 암시한다. 김여정은 미국이 “북한을 핵보유국으로 인정하는 것”을 그런 대화의 조건으로 내걸었다. 김여정은 트럼프·김의 싱가포르 정상회담(2018)과 하노이 정상회담(2019) 및 2019년의 상징적인 비무장지대 만남 이후에 현실이 변했다고 말했다. 그런 변화된 현실은 북한이 러시아와 맺은 상호방위조약 및 우크라이나에서 벌이고 있는 전쟁을 위해 북한이 러시아를 군사 지원하는 것이다. 그것은 또한 러시아가 북한에 제공하고 있는 핵무기 및 미사일 지원이다. 러시아와 맺은 이 새로운 관계가 김정은을 대담하게 만들었고 북한 지도자가 한국과 자신의 관계에서 지나치게 공격적이고 낙관적인 태도를 취하도록 조장할 수 있다. 미국과의 대화가 가능하다고 말하는 한편 김여정은 한국이 적이며 북한은 한국과의 대화에 관심이 없다고 분명히 공언했다. 한국과 이재명 대통령의 새 정부에 대한 김여정의 가혹한 발언에도 불구하고 북한은 한국을 괴롭히는 대남방송을 최근에 중단했다. 이것은 이재명 대통령의 새 정부가 대북방송을 전면 중단한 조치에 대한 반응인 것이 분명하다. 한국 정부가 중단한 대북방송의 내용 가운데는 국가정보원이 매일 내보내던 뉴스와 드라마 및 K팝 음악방송이 포함되어 있었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △tether:묶다 △emulate:모방하다 △incite:선동하다, 조장하다

